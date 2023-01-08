Eric Musselman calls out lack of passing, defensive activity after blowout loss to Auburn

Arkansas never had much of a chance Saturday at Auburn, as the Razorbacks went down right away and trailed for the entire game en route to a 72-59 loss. The Hogs were not particularly competitive, and their road struggles continued despite 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists from star freshman guard Anthony Black. Coach Eric Musselman‘s crew shot just 2-for-16 from 3-point range and uncharacteristically swiped only four steals.

After the game, Musselman was not happy with various aspects of the Razorbacks’ performance. The Head Hog called out his team’s lack of ball movement and defensive activity while noting that Arkansas needs to figure out how to operate against tough SEC defenses.

Below is a transcript of Musselman’s full comments via HawgSports, lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Musselman is missing so many layups and free throws: “Obviously, it’s really frustrating. We can’t miss that many foul shots. Then the thing that is most amazing is Anthony Black went 13 of 16 from the foul line, so if you look at the rest of the team. … But the only thing I know is that you have to get in the gym on your own.