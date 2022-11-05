Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continues frightening Bayern Munich form with ninth goal in six games as Manchester United ‘seriously consider’ former Stoke man as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting now has nine goals in his last seven games, with a brace against Hertha Berlin continuing the previously-maligned striker’s incredible form.

The Bayern Munich striker’s career-best stretch in front of goal has come at the perfect time, and even Manchester United are taking an interest.

Getty Choupo-Moting is absolutely loving life at the moment

Getty And even Ten Hag is impressed

The Bavarians lost their and the Bundesliga’s second-top scorer of all time when Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona during the summer, and the effects were starting to become clear.

His replacement from Liverpool, Sadio Mane, was struggling to replace the Pole’s goal count in an unnatural but familiar No.9 position, but Choupo-Moting’s emergence is proving crucial.

The 33-year-old Cameroon striker joined Bayern in 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain as a back-up for Lewandowski, and was mainly limited to appearances off the bench.

Now, he’s not only finding the net, but bringing his teammates into play with his intelligence and link-up skills.

So good is the former Stoke City man, that reports are even claiming United want to bring him back to the Premier League.

Media Foot in France claim Erik ten Hag is ‘thinking very seriously’ about a move for Choupo-Moting, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, when he would be available for free.

Choupo-Moting could make a surprise return to England

The forward could prove a cost-effective alternative for Cristiano Ronaldo, and bring United’s abundance of attackers into play as Ten Hag looks to implement his style of football.

So far this season Choupo-Moting has ten goals in 14 games in all competitions, with the highlight coming in a Champions League win over Inter Milan where he rocketed a solo effort into the net from long range.

It used to be weaponised as a joke that Choupo-Moting went from Stoke to PSG and Bayern, but it now looks like the then-Premier League strugglers were in fact the exception.