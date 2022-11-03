Eric Lee, Kaitlyn Schroeder named American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Players of the Year for 2022

Eric Lee of Fullerton, California, and Kaitlyn Schroeder of Jacksonville, Florida, were named the 2022 American Junior Golf Association’s 2022 Players of the Year, it was announced Thursday.

Lee is the first boys junior from California to earn the Honor since 2010, and Schroeder the first girls junior from Florida since 2009. They are both first-team Rolex Junior All-Americans, as well, with their distinctions.

Lee, 17, did not finish outside the top 10 in seven national junior golf events to end the season at No. 1 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. They won the season-opening Rolex Tournament of Champions at PGA National. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes. Lee is committed to Cal.

Schroeder, an Alabama commit, had two wins and three top-five finishes. Her wins came at the 31st Rolex Girls Junior Championship at The Loxahatchee Club and the Girls Junior PGA Championship at Cog Hill. She advanced to the round of 32 at the US Girls’ Junior in Kentucky.

Kaitlyn Schroeder

Kaitlyn Schroeder was named the 2022 AJGA Player of the Year. (Photo: AJGA)

The Rolex Junior All-America Teams annually recognize the best junior golfers from around the world. The 2022 class includes 48 boys and 48 girls, ages 14-19, from 24 states and 10 countries. The teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of October 12.

Lee, Schroeder, and the 2022 Rolex Junior All-America Teams will be honored through the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek