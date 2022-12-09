Eric Johansson is World Young Handball Player 2022







World Young Handball Player 2022 is Eric Johansson! The 22-year old Swedish national team player who moved from Elverum Handball to THW Kiel in the summer 2022, received the highest number of cumulative votes by handball fans and Handball-Planet.com Jury consisted of our journalists.

Johansson, who won the gold medal at Men’s EHF EURO 2022 as a part of the Swedish team, scored 103 in total in the EHF Champions League. Last year he netted 75 times for Elverum, while this season he scored 28 goals in the first nine matches of the European elite competition in the jersey of German Champions THW Kiel.

HERE IS THE WORLD YOUNG ALL STAR TEAM – 2022:

WORLD YOUNG LEFT WING 2022: Samuel Zehnder (TBV Lemgo – Switzerland)

WORLD YOUNG LEFT BACK 2022: Eric Johansson (THW Kiel – Sweden)

WORLD YOUNG PLAYMAKER 2022: Tobias Grøndahl (Elverum – Norway)

WORLD YOUNG RIGHT BACK 2022: Francisco Mota da Costa (Sporting CP – Portugal)

WORLD YOUNG RIGHT WING 2022: WEST AV TEIGUM, HÁKUN (Skanderborg – Faroe Islands)

WORLD YOUNG LINE-PLAYER 2022: Theo Monar (HBC Nantes – France)

WORLD YOUNG GOALKEEPER 2022: Viktor Hallgrimsson (GOG Handbold – Iceland)

Johansson won 13 in total ahead of Portuguese wunderkind Francisco Mota da Costa (12) and Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson (11).

IN TWO WEEKS OF VOTING PERIOD 48.254 VOTES FOR 28 NOMINATED PLAYERS HAVE SHOWN THE OUTSTANDING INTEREST FOR OUR PROJECT, WHO HAS THE GOAL TO PRESENT THE FUTURE STARS OF OUR SPORT.



PREVIOUS WINNERS:

Alex Dujshebaev 2014, Sander Sagosen 2015, 2016 and 2017, Dika Mem 2018, Magnus Rod 2019, Luis Frade 2020, Mathias Gidsel 2021

