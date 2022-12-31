Eric Douglas Enters NFL Draft, Leaves South Carolina Football

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest Portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

Center Eric Douglas has entered the NFL Draft. Douglas was a mainstay along the Offensive line this season and was a major part of their leadership group. He has good size and athleticism and projects well to the next level.

