Eric Church Spotted Courtside At UNC Basketball Game With Roy Williams, Marcus King And UNC QB Drake Maye

Didn’t even have to cancel a show to make it to this game. (Kidding).

Obviously as a North Carolina boy, Eric Church is a huge UNC Tar Heels fan. He’s been spotted on the sidelines of UNC football gamesand even canceled a show back in the spring to attend the first ever Final Four Matchup between his Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils (which worked out pretty well for him as UNC took down Duke to make it to the national championship).

So it’s no surprise that when he’s not on the road Eric likes to spend his time at the Dean Smith Center taking in some Tar Heels basketball.

And last night he did it with some pretty great company.

Eric was on hand to watch his Tar Heels take down Michigan in an 80-76 thriller, and posted a picture of himself alongside legendary UNC Coach Roy Williams and star Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye.

Williams, who’s in both the Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame, knows a thing or two about UNC basketball as he Retired in 2021 as the Tar Heels’ second winningest Coach of all time.

And Maye led UNC to the ACC Championship this year before losing to Clemson and securing themselves a spot in the Holiday Bowl against #15 Oregon next week. The quarterback also recently made headlines for deciding to remain at UNC after turning down not one, but TWO $5 million NIL offers to transfer to other schools.

But Williams and Maye weren’t the only ones in the building with Church last night: South Carolina native and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Marcus King also posted a picture with Church at the game.

Seems like Chief may have been one of the most popular guys in the Smith Center last night.