Eric Berry Will Be Inducted Into College Football HOF, Legend for Tennessee Football

The College Football of Hame announced their new inductee class on Monday afternoon. Tennessee is already well represented and will add another former Volunteer.

Safety Eric Berry put together a decorated career in Knoxville. He played in the orange and white for three seasons, tallying 157 tackles and fourteen interceptions, appearing in 39 contests.

He was a two-time Consensus All-American in 2008 and 2009. Berry won the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was the 2009 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button