Eric Berry Will Be Inducted Into College Football HOF, Legend for Tennessee Football

The College Football of Hame announced their new inductee class on Monday afternoon. Tennessee is already well represented and will add another former Volunteer.

Safety Eric Berry put together a decorated career in Knoxville. He played in the orange and white for three seasons, tallying 157 tackles and fourteen interceptions, appearing in 39 contests.

He was a two-time Consensus All-American in 2008 and 2009. Berry won the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was the 2009 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

From there, Berry played nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a five-team Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro, making the 2010s all-decade team.

Berry also had one of the best stories in professional football. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in December 2014 and underwent extreme chemotherapy for several months.

Scroll to Continue

He returned to the football field and won the 2015 Comeback Player of the Year, recording 61 tackles and two interceptions. Now, he is immortalized for his historic college career as one of the best players the sport has ever seen.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VConFN.