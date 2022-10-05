Eric Armijos’s Goal, Three Assists Propel East Hampton Boys Soccer Team to 4-0 Shutout of Sayville

  • Senior forward Eric Amijos scored once and assisted on East Hampton’s three other goals in the Bonackers’ 4-0 shutout of Sayville Sunday. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior midfielder Brian Tacuri moves the ball through midfield. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior defender Christopher Gualipa sends the ball downfield. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forward Eric Amijos sends the ball up to the top of the box. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forward Eric Amijos races to grab a pass. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forward Eric Amijos turns to his teammates and smiles after scoring a goal. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forwards Eric Amijos and Michael Figueroa celebrate connecting for the final goal of the game. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior midfielder Gary Gutama controls the ball. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior midfielder Gary Gutama dribbles across the field. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior midfielder John Bustamante reaches for the loose ball. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior midfielder John Bustamante grabs a pass. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior midfielder John Bustamante pushes the ball towards Sayville’s goal. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Sophomore midfielder Jonathan Amijos moves across the midfield. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Junior defender Kevin Hilario sends the ball into play. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forward Michael Figueroa reaches for a 50/50 ball. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forward Michael Figueroa moves the ball up the field. DESIREE KEEGAN

  • Senior forward Michael Figueroa screams in celebration of his goal. DESIREE KEEGAN

