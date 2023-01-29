Eredivisie goalkeeper Devises best way to stop a certain goal after his own mistake

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow used the kind of tactic that Eddie Guerrero would have used if he were a footballer, to stop a certain goal.

On the weekend when Logan Paul pulled out one of the all time great Royal Rumble spots, Guerrero would have been proud of the lie, cheat and steal attitude of Bijlow.

With the Amsterdam based side down in fourth, Feyenoord have been able to take advantage, leading the title race from AZ Alkmaar and PSV.

All four sides remain within touching distance, with FC Twente still in the race too and would have been looking for a huge win at home to the league leaders on Sunday.

Santiago Gimenez gave the visitors the lead in the 30th minute, but the hosts must have thought they would level things up just eight minutes later.

Virgil Misidjan ran down the wing and Bijlow came racing out of his goal and knocked the ball for a throw in, however, Misidjan was set to take a quick throw in, with the keeper throwing the ball on the pitch to stop the game, to stop what would have been an open goal, Peak sh*thousery.

It was the reverse of Dean Saunders’ famous goal for Sheffield United, against Port Vale, in the old First Division back in the 1997/98 season.

Vale keeper Paul Musselwhite did similar to Biljow in running out of his goal to get to the ball before the striker, and knock it out for a throw in.

However, on that occasion, it was the Welshman who reacted first, taking a quick throw in off Musselwhite’s back, as he attempted to run back to goal, and then slotting into the pretty much open goal.

Sunday’s attempts at brilliant gamesmanship earned the 25-year-old keeper a yellow card for his troubles, although a mightily, and rightly, p*ssed off Misidjan didn’t get booked for throwing the ball.

It didn’t save Feyenoord from dropping points however, with right back Joshua Brenet equalizing for the hosts in the 68th minute.