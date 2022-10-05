Equity in emergency management an appropriate goal
As millions of Floridians and South Carolinians rebuild their lives in the wake of Hurricane Ian, we have a chance to reflect on Lessons learned and research done in the five years since Hurricane Harvey slammed Houston and the surrounding Texas Gulf Coast.
Will we be better at meeting the new challenge of helping people recover from Hurricane Ian? And what is the best way to deploy scarce resources to millions of people in a time of extreme need?