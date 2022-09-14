Epping High retires football jersey of Joshua Krantz

Kathleen D. Bailey

EPPING — Former Epping football Coach Rich McFadden remembers the late Joshua Krantz as being relatively small for football.

“Most of his career, he was undersized,” McFadden said, adding, “But he played bigger than he was.”

The Epping football team, now the Epping-Newmarket team, honored Krantz and that spirit one last time in its game against Conval this past Saturday. The brief ceremony Retired his number, 53, and paid tribute to a man described as a team player not only in football, but in every aspect of his short life.

Krantz was found dead in his Dover apartment on April 6, 2013, after being punched in the face over a spilled drink in a Portsmouth dance club. Zachary O’Neill of Dover was later charged with and convicted in Krantz’s murder, and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 ½ years in prison.

Krantz was 24 years old at the time of his death. He died in his sleep of a broken skull that caused bleeding on his brain.

