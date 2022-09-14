Epping High retires football jersey of Joshua Krantz

Kathleen D. Bailey

EPPING — Former Epping football Coach Rich McFadden remembers the late Joshua Krantz as being relatively small for football.

“Most of his career, he was undersized,” McFadden said, adding, “But he played bigger than he was.”

The Epping football team, now the Epping-Newmarket team, honored Krantz and that spirit one last time in its game against Conval this past Saturday. The brief ceremony Retired his number, 53, and paid tribute to a man described as a team player not only in football, but in every aspect of his short life.

Krantz was found dead in his Dover apartment on April 6, 2013, after being punched in the face over a spilled drink in a Portsmouth dance club. Zachary O’Neill of Dover was later charged with and convicted in Krantz’s murder, and was sentenced to a minimum of 10 ½ years in prison.

Krantz was 24 years old at the time of his death. He died in his sleep of a broken skull that caused bleeding on his brain.

Krantz had already been memorialized by the team and the town with a monument under the scoreboard at the Epping football field. But with the anniversary of 20 years of Epping football, the team determined to honor him one more time.

‘A real team player’

His parents Cheryl and David and his sister Kristin turned out for the dedication, along with several of his former teammates.

Teammate Matt Cantu recalled Krantz as being “a great guy, always happy.” Krantz was always telling jokes, Cantu recalled, but could be serious when he needed to be.

Epping-Newmarket football was strictly Epping in those days, and Cantu remembered the team as being “a ragtag bunch, tightly knit. We practiced together all week, then we hung out on weekends.”

“He was a real team player,” Cantu said.

“OMG, he loved everybody,” Krantz’s mother Cheryl said as she waited for the ceremony to begin. “He enjoyed everything in his life.”

And he always had a big smile on his face, Cheryl Krantz said, adding, “Even when he shouldn’t.”

Krantz mused that Joshua would have been humbled and embarrassed by the dedication, “but also love every minute of it.”

Seeing the number of teammates who came back, some with their own children, was an emotional moment for Cheryl Krantz. “Everybody still remembers him,” she said. “They still hold a place in their hearts.”

Kristin Krantz agreed that her brother would have been “surprised but humbled” by the recognition.

“Football was very important to him,” Kristin Krantz said. “He found his niche in playing. It helped him to thrive physically, emotionally, mentally.”

And she agreed with her mother about Joshua’s cheerful nature, even when he was in trouble. “He was a goofball,” she said. “He was a troublemaker, for sure – but he had a kind heart and he made everyone laugh.”

The Dedication took place on the 50-yard line, with Krantz’s parents and sister receiving the framed jersey from McFadden.

“He was a hardworking kid,” McFadden said after the ceremony. “He gave his all on game day. He gave his all every day.”

Krantz’s teammates loved him, his coaches loved him, his classmates loved him, according to McFadden.

And he echoed Krantz’s mother and sister in remembering the young man’s humor. “Even when he was serious, he made me smile,” McFadden said. “He reminded us that it is just a game. That’s what coaching is all about. It’s not winning, it’s relationships.”

Krantz was born in Exeter and grew up in Epping, graduating from Epping High School in 2006. He attended Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth and was working at Bottomline Technologies in Portsmouth at the time of his death.

In Saturday’s game, Epping beat Conval, 42 to 0.