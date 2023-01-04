EPL: Neville slams Arteta for always blaming match officials

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has hit out at Arsenal’s boss, Mikel Arteta for always accusing match officials of being against his team during games.

Neville doesn’t agree with Arteta over claims that match officials didn’t award penalties to Arsenal in the game against Newcastle.

TheNewsGuru reports that Arteta Accused match officials of denying Arsenal two penalties in the match versus Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Recall that Arsenal failed to extend their lead on the table after their closest rival Manchester City drew its last game with Everton.

The Gunners played out a 0-0 stalemate with the Magpies, dropping points in their title chase.

Arsenal were appealing for a penalty in the dying minutes for a handball in the dying minutes and Newcastle defender Dan Burn appeared to Haul back Gabriel from a free-kick.

Arteta told reporters after the game that there were two penalty incidents Arsenal should have been awarded.

But Neville disagreed with Arteta, saying that it would in fact have been ‘scandalous’ had the late handball resulted in a penalty.

“I thought it would be scandalous if it was given,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“If Mikel Arteta had lost a game of football giving away a penalty like this, he would be absolutely fuming.

“That is not a penalty. Never in a million years is that a penalty. Arteta would not want that given against his team, he would be fuming.

“The handball is never a penalty. They can feel aggrieved over the first one.”