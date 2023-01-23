EPL commentators on NBC: Jan. 21 to 23

Is there a title race that actually includes both Manchester clubs? Based on form, maybe and maybe not. Yes, Manchester United is humming and City is still there towards the top. However, no team has been able to slow down Arsenal. While United gets the credit for an unbeaten run of six games that rocketed the club back to relevance, Arsenal is the team in top form.

However, the only loss of the season for Arsenal came against United. Those two teams meet again on Sunday. Arsenal rolled into Old Trafford, but lost to a pair of goals from Marcus Rashford and a debut goal from Antony. It is the game of the weekend, and could be an integral moment of the season.

The opening game of the weekend is important, but for a different reason. Liverpool welcomes a reeling Chelsea side with the Clubs sat ninth and 10th, respectively. A loss makes the chances of reaching the Champions League slim for both sides. Each club has three points over its last three games, 10 points adrift of Newcastle in fourth.

Other key games on the schedule include a relegation scrap between West Ham and Everton. Both managers are on the hot seat, and could meet their fate with a poor result on Saturday.

A London Derby between Fulham and Tottenham has two teams going in opposite directions. Two points separate the clubs for fifth and sixth in the league.

NBC coverage

Commemorating a Massive weekend in the Premier League, NBC is headed to Orlando for one of its Fan Fests. Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard are all making the Trek down to Universal Studios in the Sunshine State. Joining them is former Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill, Premier League all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer and a number of other Athletes from American football to the Olympics and golf.

The crew has Premier League Mornings at 7 am ET on the weekend, as well as Premier League Live and Goal Zone for Saturday through Monday.

GOAL RUSH is in action for the Saturday morning 10 o’clock kickoffs. The whip-around show focuses on one game, but provides frequent updates around the grounds. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

There are also a pair of games in 4K this weekend. They are, in fact, the last two games on the docket. Make sure you are able to watch the Premier League in 4K to enjoy the higher resolution.

EPL commentators on NBC: Matchday 21

Saturday, Jan. 21

7:30 am — Liverpool vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

10 am — Leicester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium. —Steve Banyard and Glenn Murray.

10 am — West Ham United vs. Everton. USA Network, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Tony Gale.

10am — Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Garry Birtles.

10 am — Southampton vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Matt Upson.

12:30 pm — Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Jan. 22

9 am — Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Leon Osman.

9am — Leeds United v Brentford. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

11:30 am — Arsenal vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. —Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Monday, Jan. 23

3 pm — Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Matt Holland.