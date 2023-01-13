EPL commentators on NBC: Jan. 12 to 15

After a weekend of cup action, Clubs return to league play with some treats in store for this weekend. In fact, due to some scheduling, there is a bonus game on Thursday, which is a makeup from matchday seven.

Therefore, Chelsea and Fulham, two teams in the top half of the table, have two games this weekend, if you count Thursday as the weekend.

Those with more traditional interpretations of a weekend still have something to look forward to on Friday when Aston Villa takes on Leeds.

Derby weekend

Yet, Saturday’s marquee game is one of the games of the season thus far. The second Manchester Derby of the season is far different from the one earlier. City comfortably won that game, 6-3, as United struggled. However, this current United outfit are on a tear, led by Marcus Rashford’s scintillating form up top. Manchester United has six straight wins in all competitions since the World Cup restart. Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking to bridge the current gap with Arsenal.

The Stakes are Massive for this game, even if there is still half a season to go. United can draw within one point of City with a win, and City can go two points back of Arsenal.

However, Arsenal still would have a game on Sunday to expand the gap. That game is another massive contest for multiple reasons. The North London Derby, also the second of the campaign, has league-leading Arsenal battle Tottenham. Earlier this season, Arsenal dispatched Spurs, 3-1, at the Emirates. Antonio Conte is adamant that finishing in the top four will be a challenge for Spurs. So, if he wants to see that come to fruition, it starts with a Massive Derby day.

NBC coverage for Derby weekend

There are some different crews working the four days of NBC’s coverage. Thursday has Paul Burmeister with Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham. Friday has Ahmed Fareed with Tim Howard and Robbie Earle. Then, the weekend’s action is Howard and Earle with Rebecca Lowe.

Goal Rush is in action on Saturday. This whip-around show focuses on one game, but shows key highlights as they happen from around the grounds. Goal Rush is on Saturday during the 10 am window, when there are four games.

There is just one Premier League game in 4K this weekend. That is the Manchester Derby early Saturday morning. Be sure to check if you have the correct Subscriptions and hardware to watch the Premier League in 4K.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Jan. 12 to 15

Thursday, Jan. 12

3 pm — Fulham vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Mark Scott and Mark Holland.

Friday, Jan. 13

3 pm — Aston Villa vs. Leeds United. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Andy Townsend.

Saturday, Jan. 14

7:30 am — Manchester United vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

10am — Everton vs. Southampton. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Ian Crocker and Leon Osman.

10 am — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Dave Edwards.

10 am — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Matt Upson.

10 am — Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

12:30 pm — Brentford vs. Bournemouth. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

Sunday, Jan. 15

9am — Newcastle v Fulham. Peacock Premium — Daniel Mann and Jim Beglin.

9 am — Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

11:30 am — Tottenham vs. Arsenal. Peacock Premium — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.