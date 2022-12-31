EPL commentators on NBC: Dec. 30 Thu Jan. 5

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures fall around the turn of the year. In 2022, Manchester City won another Premier League title, Americans started buying Premier League Clubs for fun and some great players arrived. Namely, Erling Haaland transformed the Premier League into his personal playground.

What can 2023 bring? Well, if the first portion of the 2022/23 campaign is any indicator, Arsenal are on a resurgence back to the top. The Gunners are top of the table at the turn of the year, with something of a cushion over Manchester City and Newcastle United. As stated, Erling Haaland looks set to challenge Premier League goal-scoring records. The Norwegian has 18 league goals in just 13 appearances in the current campaign.

The fixtures surrounding the New Year festivities provide some great welcomes to 2023. The last game of 2022 features top-of-the-table Arsenal on the road at Brighton. The Seagulls are having another decent season all things considered. In fact, even though it is somewhat early in the season, Brighton is not far off European spots in the table. Arsenal have bigger aspirations than that. Mikel Arteta sees this game as a way to state Arsenal’s intent in the league.

Then, the first game of 2023 pits Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur. Villa has had an up and down season, but sits comfortably in the middle of the table. Meanwhile, Tottenham holds that fourth spot in the table. Yet, its challengers, Manchester United and Liverpool, have a game in hand over Spurs.

NBC coverage

NBC’s crew is back in the States after a trip to pitchside desks in rain-soaked England. There is buffer coverage around each game, including the midweek fixtures. However, some of that is on Peacock, just like a number of the games.

There are three instances of GOAL RUSH over the next two matchdays. The whip-around style show has highlights and major moments from across the grounds during simultaneous fixtures. Goal Rush is at the following times on Peacock:

Saturday, Dec. 31 — 10 a.m

Tuesday, Jan. 3 — 2:45 p.m

Wednesday, Jan. 4 — 2:30 p.m

Also, check out how to watch the Premier League in 4K. Over this span of games, there are three games in higher resolution, Make sure you have the right Subscriptions and hardware to watch the Premier League in 4K, including Peacock.

EPL Commentators on NBC: New Year’s weekend

Friday, Dec. 30

2:45 pm — West Ham United vs. Brentford. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

3 pm — Liverpool vs. Leicester City. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

Saturday, Dec. 31

7:30 am — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Stewart Gardner and Andy Townsend.

10am — Newcastle v Leeds United. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Ian Crocker and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10am — Fulham vs. Southampton. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Garry Birtles.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — IN 4K. — Pien Meulensteen and Leon Osman.

10 am — Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and David Phillips.

12:30 pm — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. —Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Jan. 1

9 am — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Conor McNamara and Andy Townsend.

11:30 am — Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock.

Monday, Jan. 2

12:30 pm — Brentford vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Joe Speight and Jim Beglin.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

2:45 pm — Arsenal vs. Newcastle United. USA Network, Universo, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

2:45 pm — Everton vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Leon Osman.

2:45 pm — Leicester City vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Phil Blacker and Dave Edwards.

3 pm — Manchester United vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Efan Ekoku.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

2:30 pm — Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Garry Birtles.

2:45 pm — Leeds United vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Paul Robinson.

3 pm — Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham. USA Network, Fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tom Gayle and Matt Holland.

3 pm — Aston Villa vs. Wolves. Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Lee Hendrie.

Thursday, Jan. 5

3 pm — Chelsea vs. Manchester City. Peacock Premium — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.