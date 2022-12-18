EPL Clubs restart this week for fans craving more soccer

The World Cup is obviously the biggest and most popular soccer competition on the planet. Every four years, World Cup Fever takes over fanatics from all over the world. However, club soccer is where it’s at, where you can enjoy the best games from around the world almost every day of the year.

There are plenty of club soccer games to watch soon after the World Cup ends. Typically, as the World Cup is traditionally held in the summer, fans have to wait about a month for more competitive matches. However, since the current competition is held in the winter months, club games resume much sooner.

Every player at the World Cup also plays for a club team as well. For instance, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi features for Paris Saint-Germain in France. Christian Pulisic, the USA’s most popular player, plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Fans in the US tuning into the World Cup may want to start with Major League Soccer. After all, it is the top flight of American club soccer. However, a vast majority of the top USMNT players currently play with teams in Europe. In fact, only one regular starter for Coach Gregg Berhalter’s USA team currently plays in MLS. The league will also not resume play until late February as well.

The Premier League features six USMNT stars

Along with Pulisic, five other USMNT stars play in England’s Premier League. Matt Turner (Arsenal), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), and Brenden Aaronson (Leeds) all feature regularly for their British teams.

The Premier League resumes their schedule on Monday, December 26. If you’re not familiar, the Premier League is the most popular club soccer league in the world and features many of the top talent from the best soccer nations around the world.

However, Premier League Clubs return to action on Tuesday, December 20 through 22. In fact, Manchester City faces Liverpool on Thursday, December 22 in mid-week action in the English League Cup.

More than just the Premier League is on tap after the World Cup

For those also wanting to catch other top club league and cup competitions, Spain’s LaLiga, Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, and Germany’s Bundesliga are all widely regarded as some of the best leagues around the globe.

LaLiga features two of the most popular clubs in the world in Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Spanish league will start back up on Thursday, December 29. French Ligue 1 is set to resume the day before on Wednesday, December 28.

Fans will have to wait a little while longer to see Serie A and Bundesliga games. These two leagues resume in January.

Meanwhile, the English Championship has already returned with games each weekend.

To watch the majority of club soccer available from around the world, we recommend a combination of Paramount+, Peacock and ESPN+.

How to find out where to watch club soccer

To find out when the next soccer games are on, visit World Soccer Talk’s upcoming matches page. There you can find all of the games scheduled for the next three days if you want a quick guide. For more detailed listings, we have the individual TV schedules for all of the major soccer leagues from around the world. Those are updated daily throughout the year.

We also offer more resources.

First, our World Soccer Talk website features the latest soccer news, schedules and analysis. Second, we have a free daily email newsletter entitled WST Insider that includes news customized to your favorite team and leagues.

Second, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. It features details on where to watch all of the Leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Finally, to find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

If you’ve enjoyed the World Cup, keep the party going by watching club soccer throughout the year.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sven Simon