EPL Best Bets Matchweek 8: Premier League Predictions & Bet Picks

The eighth round of fixtures in this season’s English Premier League is upon us and we have picked four bets for this weekend’s games

The Premier League is back this weekend following the cancellation of matches out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Due to concerns over a lack of security detail, several matches will still remain postponed, including Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Leeds.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace was already planned to be postponed due to a planned rail strike.

So what will happen in Matchweek 8 as EPL Clubs return to the pitch? Let’s examine some of my favorite best bets and predictions for this weekend in the Premier League.

All odds and bets are provided courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook as of Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 am ET, unless otherwise noted.

Matthew Williams’ 2022-23 EPL Betting Record: 17-14 (+14.6 units)

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Best Bet

➕ Fulham Wins (+150) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

After a promising start to their Premier League season, Forest have lost three consecutive matches, including a defeat during their Showdown with Bournemouth.

I expect Aleksandar Mitrovićwho has scored six goals in six matches, and the Cottagers to take care of business in this battle of recently promoted sides.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Best Bet

➕ Newcastle Wins: Exact Score 1:0, 2:0, or 3:0 (+175) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Eddie Howe‘s side have yet to fully get comfortable this season, drawing four of their six matches so far, and suffering several key injuries early on.

However, the arrival of Alexander Isak has given Newcastle a much needed boost that could give them some momentum moving forward.

On the other hand, Bournemouth have already sacked their manager and lost a match 9-0 in the first several weeks. In addition, the Cherries have conceded a league-worst 18 goals.

Aston Villa vs Southampton Best Bet

➕ Match Ends in a Draw (+230) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Southampton is off to an encouraging start, picking up seven points from their first six matches. Meanwhile, Villa have earned just four points from their six matches, leaving them in 17th position in the table.

There is not much daylight between these two clubs in terms of quality. A draw seems like a fair and likely result.

Brentford vs Arsenal Best Bet

➕ One Game Parlay: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams Score (-115) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

The Bees have found the back of the net 15 times this season while the Gunners have scored 14. It could be a scoring Bonanza this weekend in North London.