EPL Best Bets Matchweek 17: Premier League Predictions & Bet Picks

With the EPL returning this weekend after the World Cup break we have picked the best three bets from the action on matchweek 17

After an exciting World Cup that showcased 133 players from the Premier League, club football is back with Matchweek 17.

Arsenal commands the top of the table with 37 points and a goal differential of 22, while Manchester City, Newcastle, and Tottenham sit within three points of each other right behind them.

The battle to secure a spot in international football, and avoid relegation, kicks back off with several key Battles during the festive period in England.

Let’s look at the best bets in the Premier League for Matchweek 17.

Leicester City vs Newcastle Best Bet

➕ Newcastle Wins & Over 2.5 Combined Goals (+210) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

The Magpies sit third in the Premier League table with the third-best goal differential. In addition, Eddie Howe‘s club is tied for the fewest conceded goals in the league with 11.

On the other hand, Leicester City has an even goal differential, having scored and conceded 25 goals so far. This should lead to the Over hitting during the match, with Newcastle walking away with three points.

Newcastle was beaten just once during the first half of the EPL season and enters this Showdown having won their previous five league matches in a row. The Foxes have an Uphill battle at home against the Magpies.

Everton vs Wolverhampton Best Bet

➕ Everton or Tie & Under 2.5 Goals (+120) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Everton are a force to be reckoned with at home and boast one of the most underrated defensive units in the Premier League.

This does not bode well for the Wolves, who have reached the back of the net just eight times this season, which is good enough for dead last in the EPL.

This match is a near lock for the Under, but it’s a good idea to add an “Everton or Tie” caveat to increase your payout.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest City Best Bet

➕ Manchester United Wins to Nil (+100) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

The Red Devils will start their campaign to reach the top 4 with a Showdown with relegation candidates Nottingham Forest.

After a rough start, Manchester United are moving in the right direction under Erik ten Hagand the departure of Locker room distraction Cristiano Ronaldo will likely aid team chemistry.

Only Bournemouth has conceded more goals this season than Forest, who are also tied for the second-lowest goal total in the Premier League.

On paper, this is a mismatch, and it will likely play out that way on the pitch.