EPL Best Bets Matchweek 14: Premier League Predictions & Bet Picks

With another round of fixtures in the English Premier League upon we have picked the three best value bets for this weekend’s action

After Matchweek 13 in the Premier League, Arsenal remains two points clear of Manchester City for the top spot in the table. However, only three points separate Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the Top 6.

Since their 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Aug. 31, the Magpies are unbeaten in seven matches, surging into the Top 4. Meanwhile, the Blues are tied with Newcastle due to their recent run of good form under Graham Potter.

Fulham find themselves just two points shy of a Europa League spot heading into their Showdown with Everton this weekend. However, the Cottagers are also only four points from being in the bottom half of the table. It is still very close this early in the season.

Let’s look at the current betting lines to find the best bets and props for Matchweek 14 in the Premier League.

Matthew Williams’ 2022-23 EPL/UCL Betting Record: 42-26 (+37.4 units)

Fulham vs Everton Best Bet

➕ Fulham Wins & Both Teams Score (+310) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

The Cottagers have reached the back of the net 22 times this season, which is the fourth most in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, the Cottagers have also conceded 22 goals this season, which is the fourth-worst in the Premier League.

That said, in a home match against Everton, I expect Fulham to walk away with three points. However, I would look for the Toffees to score in a close match.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Best Bet

➕ Brentford Wins (+115) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Wolves are in deep trouble this season, losing four out of their five previous matches without much sunlight on the horizon. Wolverhampton have netted just five goals while conceding 18 thus far.

Look for Ivan Toney and the Bees to lock up three points at home against their struggling opponent.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Best Bet

➕ Tottenham Wins & Over 2.5 Goals (+145) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Despite an unexpected early season run, Bournemouth seems to be falling back to earth after losing back-to-back matches to West Ham and Southampton.

After conceding a Premier League-worst 25 goals, the Cherries will have their hands full against Harry Kane and Spurs this weekend, in a match I expect Tottenham to win by at least two scores.