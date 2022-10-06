EPL Best Bets Matchweek 10: Premier League Predictions & Bet Picks

We have picked the three best bets from matchweek 10 in the English Premier League on what promises to be another action packed weekend

After nine weeks in the Premier League season, Arsenal finds themselves sitting on top of the table with Defending Champions Manchester City trailing by just one point.

The “Big 6” currently make up five of the top six positions, with Liverpool falling behind after back-to-back draws with Everton and Brighton.

Meanwhile, the relegation zone is currently occupied by Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who recently sacked manager Bruno Lage after a 1-3-4 start.

So, what should we expect in Matchweek 10 of the Premier League? Let’s look at current betting lines to find the best bets and props.

All odds and bets are provided courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook as of Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 pm ET, unless otherwise noted.

Matthew Williams’ 2022-23 EPL Betting Record: 29-17 (+18.6 units)

Newcastle vs Brentford Best Bet

➕ Newcastle Wins & Over 2.5 Goals Combined (+165) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

Despite a slow start to their Premier League season due to injuries, Newcastle sits seventh in the table, having lost just one match. That defeat came against Liverpool at the end of August.

In addition, the Magpies have conceded only eight goals, which is tied for the second-fewest in the league behind Everton.

I like Newcastle at home this weekend against Brentford, who come in without scoring a goal in their previous two matches (Arsenal/Bournemouth), despite Ivan Toney‘s presence up front.

Bet the Over is Eddie Howe‘s club that blasted Fulham despite missing Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isakwhile expecting a bounceback from an underrated Brentford squad.

Brighton vs Tottenham Best Bet

➕ Tottenham Wins & Both Teams Score (+360) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

The Seagulls and Spurs have scored a combined 33 goals this season while conceding just 18.

In fact, Brighton have reached the back of the net eight times over their last two matches. This total matches or exceeds the season total for eight Premier League teams.

Meanwhile, Tottenham fields one of the most dangerous front three in football between Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison.

I expect a tough battle between the third and fourth place Clubs in the EPL table, with Spurs leaving Matchweek 10 with three points.

Everton vs Manchester United Best Bet

➕ Manchester United Wins & Under 2.5 Goals (+350) at BetMGM

WAGER: 1 Unit

As mentioned above, Everton boasts the league’s best defense, conceding just seven goals through eight matches. In addition, the Toffees have allowed more than one goal once while collecting a pair of clean sheets during their last two matches (Liverpool/West Ham).

Manchester United is fresh off a disappointing loss to the Sky Blues in the Manchester Derby, but are in for another tough assignment this weekend. I expect a win for the Red Devils but in a low-scoring affair.