When Cyd McMillan accepted the volleyball coaching job at Episcopal, the buy-in was immediate.

Coming off a successful, title-winning stint at St. Agnes Academy, McMillan quickly touched base with the program’s Seniors about their aspirations, and everyone was aligned.

The end goal was winning a Southwest Preparatory Conference championship, which the Knights accomplished earlier this month on their home court.

“It’s truly remarkable,” McMillan said. “Every title is different, and this one, we had to do the work, from the beginning to the end, as a group. To see everything come together at the end and culminate with the state championship is just truly remarkable. I tell people, if you would have asked me in August what I thought of the team, my response over and over would be, ‘We have a lot of work to do together.'”

Episcopal finished the season with a 35-7 overall record and captured its first SPC title since 2019. The Knights defeated the Hockaday School in straight sets in the 4A Championship match.

Episcopal was on fire towards the end of the campaign, winning 12 consecutive matches and sweeping all three of their opponents at the SPC Championship tournament. The program now has 11 SPC titles after previously taking the crown in 1989, 1992-98, 2017 and 2019.

“You can say you want to win an SPC championship, but your actions really have to align with that,” McMillan said. “That’s a grind, daily, to be able to set the expectation and the bar high, but then also, as teenagers and as a team, hold each other accountable to that. It can be taxing, and there’s a lot of grit when you’re in the trenches together. It was just so satisfying just to see all of the light bulbs go off.”

McMillan said the key to her team’s success in the biggest matches of the season was preparation. It goes back to the offseason workouts, in-season practices and creating a winning mentality.

“It was just validation that all our efforts that we had put in had really just rewarded us,” she said. “Just to come out and beat everybody in three sets was definitely dominating in fashion, and I was so proud of our girls for coming into their own and becoming the Champions we were thriving to be all season long.”

McMillan gave a lot of credit to her senior players for their contributions. The 2023 class helped build the foundation for the program moving forward. Senior players like Ava Harrington, who will continue her career at Princeton, were the leading force in setting a vision for the Legacy they wanted to leave. Raigan Clay, Emma Poirot, and Farah Farooq were the other Seniors on the team.

Episcopal is in good shape moving forward as well with a strong junior class returning. That group includes Mykayla McMillan, Tiara Gordon, Samantha Little, Allyson Frailey, Jenniya Lane, Kai Greer and Kara Thomas. Freshmen Mary Taylor and Sai Posey rounded out this season’s roster.

“We knew we needed to kind of revamp the culture here and really push for Excellence and Championship experience,” McMillan said. “We had a Mindset of coming in and really having a blank slate, a blank Canvas of what we wanted this program to look like. There were a lot of key people that I had conversations with, and this senior group was the first group of young ladies that I dialed into. … From there, we just began to match their intensity and match their vision of where they wanted to go.”