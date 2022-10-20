Epic Golf Launches Inaugural Epic Foundation Silent Auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., October 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Epic Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is proud to present its first-ever Epic Golf Experience silent auction, boasting some of the most exclusive golf courses in the world https://2022EpicAuction.givesmart.com benefiting Folds of Honor, Project Sunshine, and Youth on Course.

The auction is live now through December 1, 2022. Browse through twenty-four exclusive golf experiences throughout the United States. 100% of all proceeds from the auction will be distributed equally between Epic Foundation’s three pillar charities.



Bucket List Golf Courses



Dream Experiences



Epic Foundation is committed to utilizing golf to ensure a lasting impact for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members, bringing Joy to Pediatric patients, as well as providing inclusive golf and academic opportunities for youth. Folds of Honor has awarded 29,000 Scholarships since 2007 to family members of our American heroes. Project Sunshine brings volunteer-led programming to Pediatric patients and their families in a variety of medical settings. Youth on Course ensures that golf is inviting and inclusive to all young people who will become the next generation of lifelong players and lovers of the game.

The Epic Foundation was created by Epic Golf Club, www.epicgolfclub.com/epic the world’s most prestigious Golf Society and travel concierge service designed for affluent golf lovers.

