EPHS names new head boys golf Coach
The Eden Prairie High School Athletic Department announced last week the hiring of Dan Slinden as the new head boys golf coach.
Slinden, who served as the Assistant golf Coach last year, will take over for David Anderson, who recently resigned from the position.
According to a media release, Slinden has been a teacher at Eden Prairie High School for 24 years, currently teaching adapted physical education. He has had a long career as a coach, leading teams in football, baseball and adapted floor hockey.
Russ Reetz, the school’s athletics director, said Slinden will be a valuable addition to the golf program.
“Dan will be Relentless in his pursuit to provide our Golfers with a positive experience,” Reetz said. “He has been a successful Coach here for a long time and values relationships, strong communication, and a focus on process when it comes to coaching. Our golf program is in great hands.”
Slinden expressed excitement for the opportunity to lead the Eagles’ golf team.
“Eden Prairie High School has a great group of golfers, and I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish in the 2023 spring season,” he said.
