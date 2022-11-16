EPC coaches select 2022 girls volleyball all-stars
The Parkland and Liberty girls volleyball teams both had unbeaten regular seasons.
That dominance was evident in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference all-star first team, which was comprised exclusively of Trojans and Hurricanes.
Liberty senior outside hitter Sydney Houchens was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player. Houchens, one of three Hurricanes first-teamers, registered 397 kills with a .337 hitting percentage across all competitions this fall, adding 246 digs and 48 aces.
Parkland, which recently ended its season in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals, had four first-team picks.
Here’s the full list of all-stars, as selected by the conference’s coaches.
EPC girls volleyball all-stars
FIRST TEAM
Sydney Houchens, Liberty (MVP)
Courtney Shire, Liberty
Elena Pursell, Parkland
Ava Adamson, Parkland
Scarlett Jago, Parkland
Maggie Smith, Parkland
Lora Flynn, Liberty
SECOND TEAM
Abigail Schweitzer, Emmaus
Bailey Corrigan, Liberty
Jodi Hewitt, Bethlehem Catholic
Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem Catholic
Alice Frank, Bethlehem Catholic
Lyla Arfanella, Nazareth
THIRD TEAM
Payton Reuber, Northampton
Lexi Womack, Pleasant Valley
Hannah Horvath, Emmaus
Molly Hughes, Northampton
Anna Quinn, Allentown Central Catholic
Breelyn Bender, Nazareth
