Envisioning a ‘new normal’ for San Diego arts and culture

While COVID-19 lockdowns are a thing of the past, many of us have not returned to all the activities we enjoyed before our lives were interrupted by the pandemic. That includes the arts.

“We’re trying to reestablish what is the new normal for our industry,” said Felicia Shaw, executive director for the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition.

Courtesy of the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition Felicia Shaw, executive director with the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition is pictured in this undated photo.

“What we’re hearing is that people really don’t want to crowd into big theaters as much as they did before,” she said.

That leaves San Diego artists and the organizations that sustain them trying to find new ways to reach audiences without whose support they could not survive.

With her new role as the executive director of the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition, Shaw is working to help local artists and arts organizations rebuild.

She spoke with KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday about some of the challenges facing San Diego artists today, and why she is optimistic about the future of the arts in San Diego.