Environment Award for Children’s Literature, Karajia Award 2022 winners announced

The Wilderness Society has announced the winners of the 2022 Environment Award for Children’s Literature and the Inaugural Karajia Award for First Nations children’s storytelling.

The winners in each category are:

Picture fiction (joint winners)

Sharing (Aunty Fay Muir & Sue Lawson, illus by Leanne Mulgo Watson, Magabala)

The River (Sally Morgan, illus by Johnny Warrkatja Malibirr, Magabala)

Nonfiction

The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature (Sami Bayly, Lothian)

Fiction

Bailey Finch Takes a Stand (Ingrid Laguna, Text)

Karajia Award (joint winners)

Sharing (Aunty Fay Muir & Sue Lawson, illus by Leanne Mulgo Watson, Magabala)

Somebody’s Land: Welcome to our Country (Adam Goodes & Ellie Laing, illus by David Hardy, A&U).

This year’s judges—Corey Tutt, Megan Daley, Corrina Eccles, Bunna Lawrie, Nat Amoore and Paul McDermott—chose the winners from shortlists announced in July.

In the award’s 29th year, the winners were announced at a special ceremony at Sydney Bookshop Gleebooks. For more information, see the Wilderness Society website.

Category: Awards Junior Local news