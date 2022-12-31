Entries sought for 33rd annual Delicato Fine Arts competition

Manteca’s biggest — and longest running — art show is now accepting entries.

Delicato Fine Wines is hosting its 33rd annual Fine Art Show in their Manteca tasting room Feb. 4-23.

Entries will be accepted at Delicato Tasting Room from Jan. 4-19.

Applications may be obtained by phoning, emailing or visiting the tasting room. Entry forms are also posted on the tasting room’s website at www.dfvtastingroon.com. The tasting room is accepting entries form 9 am to 5 pm

The show is named in honor of the late Dorothy Indelicato.

Not only did she play an integral role in helping Delicato become one of the world’s largest wineries, Delicato also was passionate about promoting arts whether it was through the art show she started or efforts such as making it possible for Manteca school children to attend Stockton Symphony performances.

Artists are allowed to submit up to five pieces. There is a $9 per entry fee.

The competition is open to entries by creators of original art produced in the last three years.

Mediums accepted are acyclic watercolor, pastel, oil, charcoal or ink.

Judging of original pieces in landscape, floral, portrait, animals, whimsical, seascape, and other will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 28.

If all entries receive sufficient entries, 20 awards totaling over $1,600 will be presented to category winners.

The 2023 judge is Susan Hoffman.

Hoffman and her husband Larry founded the Town Hall Arts in Copperopolis after she retired as a sixth grade teacher.

Town Hall Arts is where she has Hosted classes taught by a number of foothill artists over the past 13 years.

She also teaches beginning art.

Hoffman has received numerous awards from art shows including the Best of Show for the 2019 Mother Lode Art Association Show.

She has judged several art shows and has had her works published in several books as well as art show programs.

Visitors during the art show are encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite art. The winning artist will receive the coveted Visitors’ Choice Award.

Delicato Vineyards is open from 9 to 5:30 pm daily off Highway 99 at the French Campo Road exit four miles north of Manteca.