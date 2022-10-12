Entrepreneur’s goal is ensuring privacy for medical testing

TAMPA — Former phlebotomist-turned-entrepreneur Carlos Roldan wants to make sure people have privacy when it comes to testing for certain types of medical conditions.

“We are providing privacy when it comes to their sexual wellness testing,” said Carlos Roldan, Founder and CEO of 24-7 Labs.

He shows a comprehensive STD testing kit offered by the business he opened in 2014. The family-run businesses are Hispanic-owned and expanding.

Roldan, a New Yorker and originally from Columbia, says he wants his business to break barriers in health care.

“I believe that democratizing health care is something that is very important for the consumer. We believe that the consumer should have no obstacle to test themselves,” said Roldan.

When it comes to blood and other at-home testing, Roldan strives for simplicity and privacy.

“It’s an easy way to really conduct the collection for their personal testing. As you can see it’s a swab or urine collection or some blood,” explained Roldan of the kit that gets mailed back for processing.

Roldan hopes to grow his business, putting lab kits in vending machines in places like colleges, malls and transit systems.

On-site locations offer additional testing, like DNA, allergies, COVID-19 and diabetes.