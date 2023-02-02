Entire UNC Basketball Staff Watches 5-Star Recruit Jarin Stevenson – Tar Heel Times



On Tuesday night the entire UNC basketball coaching staff took the short trip to Pittsboro, NC to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed to UNC’s 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC’s final focus to close out the cycle. Stevenson and Seaforth High School defeated Jordan-Matthews, 56-50. (Inside Carolina)



Related: Basketball Recruiting, Recruiting Board

Hubert Davis Taking UNC Basketball Recruiting Back to the Top

When we started getting the word that Ian Jackson’s decision was imminent, there was a lot of Kentucky talk. That’s where he’s going even up…



Elliot Cadeau named to Sweden’s World Cup Qualifiers basketball team

North Carolina point guard commit Elliot Cadeau is one of four players in Hubert Davis’ No. 1-ranked 2024 basketball recruiting class. And now Cadeau will…



Video: Locked On Tar Heels – Simeon Wilcher, Zayden High Updates; UNC Basketball Home Stretch

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American rosters were announced last week. Noticeably missing from the men’s group of 24 is UNC Basketball signee Simeon Wilcher. Jason Jordan…



Video: Coast To Coast Podcast – UNC Basketball Recruiting Deep Dive with Eric Bossi

On this edition of the Coast to Coast Podcast, the show format gets a bit of a tweak: while Sean Moran is away on assignment,…

