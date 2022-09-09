Entire Duke basketball staff visits five-star prep in California

Last week, Fountain Valley (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant reported interest from the Duke basketball coaches.

Then on Friday, according to a tweet from Travis Branham of 247Sportsthe entire Blue Devil staff traveled to California to pay a visit to the 6-foot-7, 215-pound five-star on the first day of the fall recruiting period.

Well, Bryant has not yet revealed a Duke offer. Even so, the relationship between him and the Recruiters in Durham seems to be growing.

Carter Bryant (No. 4 in white in the highlight video below) is a physical yet smooth playmaker. They Rank No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has already racked up roughly two dozen offers.

