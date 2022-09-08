Entertainment and Arts Events | Daily Inter Lake





Hockaday hosts open house for educators

The Hockaday Museum of Art is hosting a free open house for teachers and parents teaching from home. From 3:30 to 6 pm Thursday, Sept. 21.

Attendees will tour the current exhibitions and classroom, learn about the museum’s educational programs including those offered virtually, chat with Hockaday’s executive director Alyssa Cordova and director of education Kathy Martin, view art curriculum samples and projects, including those now offered virtually, network with other educators in the area and more. There will also be a scavenger hunt, door prizes, drinks and refreshments.

For more information, email [email protected]

Single ticket sales go live for Nat. Geo. speaker series

Single tickets for the National Geographic Live speaker series at the Wachholz College Center on the Flathead Valley Community College campus are available starting today, Sept. 8 at 10 am, and start at $38 per event. The series subscription package that offers discounted tickets for all five events will continue to be available through Nov. 17.

The National Geographic Live speaker series gives audiences insight and behind-the-scenes stories from National Geographic’s photographers, scientists, filmmakers and adventurers. Each event takes place live on the McClaren Hall stage, accompanied by iconic National Geographic footage and imagery.

The Inaugural 2022‐2023 National Geographic Live speaker series brings these five speakers and topics to the McClaren Hall stage at the Wachholz College Center:

• Nov. 17: Alicia Odewale – Greenwood: A Century of Resilience

• Jan. 26: Rae Wynn-Grant – The Secret Life of Bears

• Feb. 23: Bryan Smith – Capturing the Impossible

• March 30: Terry Virts – View from Above (Note: The speaker scheduled for this has been changed from Kenny Broad to NASA astronaut Terry Virts

• April 27: Andy Mann – From Summit to Sea

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wachholzcollegecenter.org or call 406-756-1400.

Valley Voices Choir rehearsals start next week

The Valley Voices Community Choir is returning to rehearsals this fall after a nearly three-year hiatus due to Covid 19. Rehearsals will be held on Mondays from 6 to 8 pm The season begins Sept. 12 in the choir room at Flathead High School. Registration starts at 5:30 pm and costs $45. Everyone is welcome. Masks are optional. There is no audition, just a desire to sing with enthusiasm.