Enterprise routs Russell County to finish Red Devil tourney

Enterprise finished the two-day round-robin Central of Phenix City Red Devil Tournament with a 70-47 win over Russell County on Wednesday night.

Tre Kemmerlin paced the Wildcats with 21 points and Keion Dunlap followed with 17 points.

Enterprise, which improved to 9-3, returns to action Tuesday with a home Class 7A, Area 3 game against Jeff Davis.

Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout

Malone (Fla.) 47, Kinston 44: Kinston lost for the second straight day at the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout in Marianna, falling to Malone (Fla.) 47-44 on Wednesday morning. No details were available.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs fell to Sneads (Fla.) 56-38. Trip Hawthorne had 10 points and Connor Tew nine to lead Kinston.

Terrell Academy (Ga.) 66, Lakeside School 12: The Chiefs lost in the opening round of the Shoemaker Invitational at home in Eufaula.

Rhodes Bennett led Lakeside with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Chiefs face Pataula Charter (Ga.) in a losers’ bracket game Thursday at 1 pm Terrell Academy advanced to play Edgewood Academy at 4 pm with the Winner advancing to Friday’s final against Evangel Christian, which beat Pataula on Wednesday.

Knox Central (Ky.) 50, Enterprise 27: The Lady Wildcats fell in the opening round of the Sandestin Beach Blowout on Wednesday.

Sarah Amos led Enterprise with 11 points.

Enterprise plays Freeport (Fla.) in a losers’ bracket game Thursday at 1:30 pm

LaGrange (Ga.) 40, Lakeside School 27: The Chiefs fell in the opening round of the Ward Invitational in Eufaula.

Chloe Helms had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists and Eliza Eriksen eight points and 15 rebounds to lead Lakeside.

Lakeside plays Evangel Christian Thursday at 2:30 in a losers’ bracket game. Evangel lost to Terrell Academy (Ga.) 59-4 on Wednesday. Terrell and Edgewood Academy play a winners’ bracket game at 5:30 pm with the Winner advancing to Friday’s Finals against LaGrange.