Enterprise Center hosts Notre Dame vs. Cal Women’s basketball for the Citi Shamrock Classic

The Shamrock Classic will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX and the progress that has been made towards gender equity in Women’s athletics. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host a lunch and panel discussion that will include speakers looking to improve Women’s athletics and come up with ideas on how to mentor young women to realize the significance of Title IX.

The Fighting Irish will play against the University of California at the Enterprise Center. This event will feature a Homecoming for both teams’ head coaches, Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith, who are natives of St. Louis.

Ivey went to Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis, where she won a state championship. She later went to Notre Dame and was a part of the 2001 NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship team.

“This is a full circle moment to come back home to St. Louis where my basketball journey began,” Ivey said. “It’s an overwhelming feeling to think about the positive impact this will have in my community and for our sport. I hope to continue to inspire and empower the next generation of young leaders and athletes.”

Before Smith was a Coach at Cal, she was a former basketball star at Ladue High School. She then played at Stanford and made three NCAA Women’s Final Four tournaments.

“Personally, this is a special opportunity for me, as this is my first time competing in St. Louis as a player or coach since I left for college nearly 30 years ago,” Smith said. “My club days in St. Louis are some of my fondest basketball memories and it will be great to experience this return with Niele. I’m so happy for her success as a player at Notre Dame and now as the head coach. This is where it all started for both of us and it’s an Honor to have Cal participate in the Inaugural year of the classic.”

This Matchup will mark the first live broadcast of a Women’s college basketball game on NBC. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 am

