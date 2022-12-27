“Enough Kids to Play in a Soccer Team”: Brad Pitt, Who Allegedly Abused His Children, Still Wants More Kids After Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt hasn’t shied away from expressing his heart to the press and media. Right since his divorce from Angelina Jolie to the stilted relationship with his six kids, The Big Short star has been vocal about it. Brad Pitt has also wanted to be a father again, hoping to have more kids with “the right baby mama” as his romance brews with Ines De Ramon.

Such is the case as an Insider split to The National Enquirer that the Bullet train star was serious when he said he wanted “enough kids to play in a soccer team.”

The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie Saga

Things didn’t go as planned for Angelina Jolie & Prad Pitt as the former had Filed for divorce in 2016. Jolie’s lawyer stated the dispute had begun when Brad Pitt Accused her of being “too deferential” to their kids. The report also states that the two started fighting in a plane’s bathroom.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” the countersuit reads. “Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom.”

The countersuit also read that “Pitt choked one of the children and Struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and Shook her” during their feud back in 2016. As the news made headlines worldwide, both parties had their brief share to say for the press. Angelina Jolie’s attorney said the decision was taken “for the health of the family“while Brad Pitt wanted his kids to be left alone as the actor stated, “I kindly ask the press to give [the kids] the space they deserve during this challenging time”.

Brad Pitt Wants to Repair the Relationship With His Kids

Brad Pitt has been a father to six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Although a source said that[Brad Pitt has a] whole lot of love in his heart [and wants to be dad again] i am” , his relationship hasn’t likely been on the nicer end with his kids as reports of the actor being physically violent with the kids surfaced back in 2016.

Insider sources suggest that the Ocean’s Eleven the actor has been supportive of his children in whatever makes them happy and content. The Insider shared that Pitt believes, “They are old enough now where they can make decisions and they don’t stand in the way. He’s encouraged them to be whoever they want to be. They wouldn’t ask for anything different.” The actor also hopes not to be the “Evil Bad Guy” to his children as he hopes to mend ties with them and eventually make peace.

Brad Pitt has recently been dating Ines De Ramon as they have been seen together on multiple occasions lately. Ines De Ramon also happens to be the ex-wife of Paul Wesley of Vampire Diaries. The duo seems like they are currently in the early stages of their romance and are currently getting to know each other more.

