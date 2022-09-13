Enosburg students establish their own place to gather with the help of Vermont Youth Project | Local News

ENOSBURG — Thanks to the hard work of a group of ambitious Hornets, teens and community members now have a small, more shielded green space to play volleyball and lawn games, and to hang out after school.

“We needed a place for us [when we weren’t in school],” said senior Isaiah Sartwell.

But what started as a new student space will be open to the entire community.

Thanks to a Collaboration between the Vermont Youth Project and Enosburg Falls High School, student members of the National Honors Society, Gay Straight Alliance and Prevent Empower and Protect student programs, both Richford and Enosburg are two of five communities participating in a pilot project to create youth councils within student bodies.

With their third annual allocation of a $2,500 VYP grant, a five-person group of Seniors – Allison Bowen, Isaiah Sartwell, Ian Ross, Kyle Ovitt and Ari Barbour — poured half of their summer setting up a new community green space at the far side of the soccer fields in back of Enosburg Falls High School.

What was once a soccer ball Graveyard is now a freshly-mowed space complete with a volleyball net and a picnic table made by local woodsmith Ben Weed. To the left of the net is also a gray shed guarding lawn games like corn hole and spike ball, which the students bought and built themselves.

“We need a fun space for kids to hang out [without adults after school,]Ovitt said.

“There’s nothing in Enosburg,” Sartwell said.

A place to gather

The students are not allowed to leave campus and have few if any senior privileges, they said, so finding and establishing a place to hang out, to play games and chat outside of the influence of their educators was something they needed.

So upon receiving $2,500 in grant money from Vermont Afterschool for the third year in a row, the students released a survey to students and staff asking them what they wanted to spend the money on. The survey only received seven responses though, many of which were from the council itself. The grant money is geared towards creating programming after the school hours are over and giving students an opportunity to enjoy their community.

But the students took those responses and transformed them into action for their schoolmates and neighbors as well. And despite Barbour’s push for a campus miniature golf course, creating a space where students and community members alike could gather, relax and celebrate was the group’s goal.

Between 40 and 60 pounds of white stone were hauled by the students down to the site to build the foundation for a shed. Students completed the project in mid-July, they said.

Soon, students will color-code the keys to the shed, which is filled with a pop-up tent and games. The grounds will be looked after by school maintenance, as the land is district property, and the students will regulate who uses the games and resources inside their shed with a sign-out sheet through the Enosburg Public Library.

Community members hoping to use the space and shed can sign out a key and return it once the event has ended.

“Our school year kind of sucked,” said Bowen of her recent high school experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to make it so kids want to come to school and spend time with each other.”

‘We would love a teen/community center’

Ovitt, Barbour and their classmates said ideally, they’d love to see a permanent structure either converted or built to serve as a community and teen gathering center. Rather than Gathering in Davis Park, the Seniors would love a place to gather with a snack bar, pool tables and other games.

“A nice, big comfy couch,” Barbour said of what she wished for a community center. Her fellow students echoed the statement, Wishing for a ping pong table and a place to get refreshments.

The young adults also said they would love to be able to do things like barbecue and hold student hangouts, bingo nights and possibly install an ice-skating rink nearby. They want to invest in their community, they said, and in the next generation of students.

While those plans may be down the road, the students echoed their classmates at Cold Hollow, who introduced their plans for a brand new Sugarhouse last week. They’re building for the future.