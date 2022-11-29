‘Enjoy Your Retirement’: Golf World Reacts to Sergio Garcia’s Massive Setback

The world golf rankings began in 1986. Since then, it has served as motivation for many players to improve their games and themselves. There was never much controversy about the ranking until earlier this year. After LIV Golf came into the picture, they were refused ranking points for their events, despite many top players now playing there. This resulted in a fall in many players’ rankings. A Splendid Sergio Garcia record was also tainted.

Fans react to Garcia’s fall in the rankings

Recently, the 2017 Master Victor fell out of the top 100 world rankings for the first time since 1999. Garcia turned pro in 1999 and since then has ranked in the top 100 in the world, never once crossing over. The golf world was upset with this too.

Many lashed out at the OWGR, calling it fake. One said, “I mean…not really.” The world rankings aren’t real right now.” Many others shared the same opinion, saying, “Is there ANY credibility in golf rankings now?” and “If only world rankings were legitimate anymore.”

Some fans were mad at the people in charge of the rankings, while others were mad at Sergio for switching to LIV Golf. One said, “Enjoy your retirement Sergio… you had a great career and can now make millions in exhibition events thanks to the stage the PGA provided you for all those years.” And another added, “That’s the consequence of choosing to play among friends and not with the best.” A fan also commented, “Because they quit competitive golf.”

The fans didn’t miss out on the opportunity to call out LIV golf either. They wrote, “LIV golf players who don’t matter,” and “LIV Sergio alone”. Others commented and said, “Guess when you can’t win anymore and get paid a Fortune to be part of LIV why would he care.” And yet another Suggested this was “The LIV effect.”

Tragedy befalls Sergio Garcia

The 11-time PGA Tour Champion made the jump to LIV Golf earlier this year. Before he left the PGA Tour, Garcia ranked 54th on the charts. As of last week, his ranking had fallen to 103. It’s seen a constant fall since he joined the other side.

Aug 27, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio had ranked in the top 100 over four decades, beginning in the 1990s and ending in the 2020s. They spent a total of 1221 weeks at the top. But that wasn’t the only bad news for Garcia. With the decision still pending, it seems unlikely by the day that any of the LIV members will be allowed to compete in the prestigious Ryder Cup.

Will the OWGR accept the petitions of LIV Golf and give them ranking points? Or will they go against the fans too and stand by their decision?