Enjoy many Talented Bands during Carmel International Arts Festival this weekend – Hamilton County Reporter

Music will be a major part of the Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) as it returns to the Arts & Design District on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. With three stages and a variety of musical acts and other entertainment, there is something to entertain everyone.

On the Main Stage, both days will kick off with the National Anthem. Then, for Saturday expect to jam out to the Circle City Steel Band, Touch of Grass, and Phone Club. On Sunday, enjoy the Kenny Phelps Trio, Midwest Originals and Tim Wright.

On the West Stage on Saturday, set up near Bub’s restaurant, experience music and other forms of entertainment including John Alvarado, Ling’s Oriental Martial Arts, the Charlie Ballantine Band, Ages Band, Juan Manuel and the Ballet Theater of Carmel.

On Sunday, John Alvarado Returns to the stage, along with Goodman Joven Jazz Quartet, Laughing Jack and Music for the Jennerations.

The East Stage, located near Woody’s restaurant, will feature various bands from Rock Garage. They will perform a variety of genres throughout both days. To learn more about Rock Garage and their bands, visit rockgaragemusic.com.

On Saturday evening beginning at 7:30 pm, ART ROCKS Returns for the fourth year in a row. While you enjoy food and beverages from local restaurants and the food trucks on site, enjoy the tunes of Barometer Soup (Celebrating the music of Jimmy Buffett).

ART ROCKS IV will be a family-friendly event for the whole community. It is co-hosted by the Carmel International Arts Festival and Current Publishing.

Come out and enjoy the musical entertainment while perusing the artwork from 120 amazingly talented artists, all set up to show and sell their creations along Main Street and Range Line Road in Carmel.

The festival will take place from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday, Sept. 24 and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, Sept. 25.