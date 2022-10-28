Enjoy local trunk-or-treats, Halloween parties and a garlic fest

Monday is Halloween, and a lot of fun, spooky and festive events are being held to celebrate the holiday. We’ve listed the Ozark County trunk-or-treat and other Halloween events in this article.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Lutie School Fall Carnival, Theodosia: The Lutie School Fall Carnival will be held from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 27, at the school located at 5802 Highway 160 in Theodosia. There will be family-friendly games and activities, Carnival games, a chili supper, concessions, a silent auction, photo booth and more. For more information and tickets, visit www.lutieschool.org or call the school at 417-273-4274.

Friday, Oct. 28

Haunted Trail and Treat, Mountain Home: Arkansas State University-Mountain Home is hosting a Haunted Trail and Treat from 6 to 9 pm Friday, Oct. 28, at the ASUMH campus parking lot #5 near Gottas Hall and the walking and hiking trailhead. The event is open to the public and features games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, a petting zoo and a haunted trail. For more information, visit the “ASU-Mountain Home” Facebook page or visit www.asumh.edu.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bakersfield Trunk-or-Treat: The Festival Committee of Bakersfield is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event and chili cook-off from 5 to 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, at Pride Park Pavilion on Highway AR in Bakersfield. Setup starts at 4 pm, so those entering the cook-off should arrive with their chili before then. Trunk-or-treating will be held from 5 to 7 pm An award will be given to the best decorated trunk.

The Bridge Church’s Fall Festival, Theodosia: The Bridge to the Living Word Church in Theodosia is hosting a fall festival from 4 to 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, at its location on Highway 160. The free family event features a chili cook-off, hot dogs, s’mores, a bounce house, games, prizes, candy, a hayride and a cupcake walk. Everyone is welcome.

Lake Bums BrewCo Docktoberfest, Pontiac: Lake Bums BrewCo is hosting Docktoberfest from 1 to 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, at the brewery, located at 112 Parrothead Lane in Pontiac. The event will feature food, music by the Half Step Down and CC Dixon Bands, craft beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. A new feature this year is a costume contest for all ages. For more information, visit the “Lake Bums BrewCo” Facebook page or call Lake Bums BrewCo at 417-679-0070 during open hours of Thursdays and Saturdays from 4 to 8 pm

Flotsam Farm’s Halloween Garlic Festival, Sycamore: Flotsam Farm is hosting a Halloween Garlic Festival from noon to midnight Saturday, Oct. 29. Costumes are strongly encouraged. The event is described as a “silly, fun time to bring people together, celebrate our connection to nature and the seasons and share art, music and food,” on the website flotsamfarm.org. Festivities will commence around noon with a farm tour and nature walk, an all-ages-welcome kickball game, garlic planting and an art table (bring a pumpkin, gourd, rock or something else to decorate and paint and wood Burning supplies will be provided ). Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and a side dish, dessert and/or donation for a group dinner. Garlic-themed snacks and drinks will be available in the afternoon, and a garlic veggie pasta will be served for dinner (gluten free option available). Live music will begin around 4 pm and will continue late into the night or early morning. Guests are encouraged to bring garlic or other seeds and plants to sell, trade or display. There will also be some art and farm products for sale. Those attending are invited to pitch a tent and camp out at the farm. A float trip on Bryant Creek will be organized late Sunday morning. There is a $10 suggested donation to attend the festival for adults, but no one will be turned away for not paying. Kids are free. Flotsam Farm is located at 13962 Highway 181 in Sycamore (the first house on Highway 181 south of Hodgson Mill and the Highway 181 bridge). For more information, visit www.flotsamfarm.org.

Halloween Party at Lost Woods Hideaway in Theodosia: The Lost Woods Hideaway in Theodosia is hosting a Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29. Entry costs $10 at the door, which includes a chili dinner served from 5 to 7 pm The Hollow Threat Band will play from 6 to 10 pm The clubhouse will be open that day from 11 am to 10 pm A costume contest will be held with prizes in both adult and children’s divisions.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Halloween Party at VFW: The VFW Post #5366 in Isabella, located at Highways 160 and HH, is hosting a Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29. Karaoke begins at 8 pm Free snacks will be available, and costumes are welcome. For more information, contact the VFW at 417-273-5008.

Monday, Oct. 31

Dora Trunk-or-Treat: The Dora Saddle Club will host its trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 pm in the Dora School parking lot on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31. A costume contest Sponsored by Roy’s Store offers up cash prizes (first place: $20, second place: $15, and third place $10). Concessions will be available in the Dora school Cafeteria from 4 to 6 pm

Gainesville Trunk-or-Treat: The Ozark County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Ozark County Trunk-or-Treat on the Gainesville square from 6 to 8 pm Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31. Children and adolescents in costume can visit vehicles parked on the square to receive candy or other treats. Those receiving candy should bring their own bag or bucket to be filled with Halloween goodies. Residents wishing to pass out items can park around the inner and outer edges of the square before 5:30 pm and bring candy, toys or other treats to hand out from a decorated car trunk, table or other Halloween display area near the vehicle. There is no need to sign up beforehand. Organizers say they’ve given away over 600 pieces of candy at recent events. The event is always held on Halloween night, no matter what day of the week Halloween falls on, organizers say. Free parking is available at the Gainesville Saddle Club Grounds and at the former Klayman dentist office on Main Street. The Douglas-Hawkins Shelter Insurance Agency is hosting a costume contest with cash prizes at their table, which will be set up that night on the square. Stop by to sign in, get a treat and have your photo taken to be entered into the contest. Winners will be notified by phone after the event is over.

Gainesville First Baptist Church Fall Fest: The Gainesville First Baptist Fall Fest will be held Halloween night from 6 to 9 pm outside of the First Baptist event center (the former Ozark County Senior Center), located on Third Street a short distance off the west side of the square. The event will be held in conjunction with the Gainesville Trunk-or-Treat (see above). If there is bad weather, it will instead be held inside the First Baptist Church, located across the street. The event is free and features food for the whole family, games, prizes and more fun.

United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty Spook Walk: Debra Schilling Smith and Rachael Schneider are bringing a little bit of fun and fear to the Gainesville Trunk-or-Treat event (see above) with a spook walk through the United County Missouri Ozarks Realty office on the north side of the square, next to Century Bank of the Ozarks. The spook walk will be offered from 6 to 8 pm Monday, Oct. 31, throughout the trunk-or-treat event. For more information, contact Smith at 417-251-5081 or [email protected] or Schneider at 636-634-1465 or [email protected]

Lutie Trunk-or-Treat, Theodosia: The Lutie trunk-or-treat event will be held from 5 to 6 pm in the Lutie School parking lot, located on Highway 160 in Theodosia.