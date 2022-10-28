Enjoy ice cold drinks all day, on and off the course

Keep scrolling for the best golf coolers of 2022, curated by GOLF. GOLF

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

GOLF’s Picks for the best golf coolers of 2022 range from hard-sided and soft-sided, one-strap and backpacks, and even a cooler that straps onto the front of a golf cart! We found the coolest coolers on the market for your shopping ease.

If you love these must-have ice chests, check for additional color options by clicking the “Shop Here” button.

Best golf coolers 2022

Fabric Coolers

Kanga Coolers are known to be super Lightweight with plenty of room to spare, so they’re perfect for the golf course (or anywhere, really). They even make great for carrying extra Snacks with that extra space — and they’re available in the GOLF Pro Shop!

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Captain 30-Pack Kase Mate $49.95 The 30-Pack Kase Mate is the No Ice, Keep the Case, Cooler. It’s designed to Keep 30-Packs of 12oz standard or slim can Beverages cold for up to 7 hours – without ice! The Kase Mate makes enjoying cold drinks easier than ever before. Key Features Keeps drinks cold without ice for up to 7 hours Made for convenience, ease of use. Just slide over the cold case… and go! Extremely lightweight, adds virtually no weight to the case The unique, stylish and simple design is a talking point at events Can use with a Kanga Beer Block to enhance performance Perfect for tailgates, barbeques, and golf outings 30-Pack Kase Mate holds a standard 30 pack cases of 12oz standard cans Buy Now View Product

Fabric Cooler – “The Kase Mate” $52.5 The Kase Mate is the No Ice, Keep the Case, Cooler. It’s designed to Keep 12, 24, or 30 Packs of 12oz standard or slim can Beverages (see below) cold for up to 7 hours – without ice! The Kase Mate makes enjoying cold drinks easier than ever before. Key Features Keeps drinks cold without ice for up to 7 hours Made for convenience, ease of use. Just slide over the cold case… and go! Extremely lightweight, adds virtually no weight to the case The unique, stylish and simple design is a talking point at events Can use with a Kanga Beer Block to enhance performance Perfect for tailgates, barbeques, and golf outings 12-Pack Kase Mate holds a standard 12 pack case of 12oz standard or slim cans 24-Pack Kase Mate holds a standard 24 pack case of 12oz standard cans or (2) stacked 12 pack case of sodas arranged 2×6 12oz standard cans 30-Pack Kase Mate holds a standard 30 pack case of 12oz standard cans Buy Now View Product

Gibson 6/12-Pack Pouch $59.95 The Pouch is the all-purpose, compact, and convenient cooler made to be used with or without ice so that no matter the road ahead, a cold one’s always within reach. Key Features Keeps drinks cold for up to 7 hours without ice Keeps drinks cold all day with ice Designed to fit a 6 pack of bottles, a 12 pack of standard or slim cans, or Loose drinks Features 4 versatile storage pockets Premium Removable Shoulder Strap Made for convenience, ease of use. Just slide in a 6 pack or a 12 pack and enjoy! Extremely lightweight, adds virtually no weight to the case Machine Washable (Air Dry) Can use with a Kanga Beer Block to enhance performance Perfect for beaches, boating, Adventures Buy Now View Product

Breeze 6/12-Pack Pouch $59.95 The Pouch is the all-purpose, compact, and convenient cooler made to be used with or without ice so that no matter the road ahead, a cold one’s always within reach. Key Features Keeps drinks cold for up to 7 hours without ice Keeps drinks cold all day with ice Designed to fit a 6 pack of bottles, a 12 pack of standard or slim cans, or Loose drinks Features 4 versatile storage pockets Premium Removable Shoulder Strap Made for convenience, ease of use. Just slide in a 6 pack or a 12 pack and enjoy! Extremely lightweight, adds virtually no weight to the case Machine Washable (Air Dry) Can use with a Kanga Beer Block to enhance performance Perfect for beaches, boating, Adventures Buy Now View Product

An igloo

You’ll find Igloo coolers and lunch bags almost anywhere you go. They have hard-sided and soft-sided options. We love the Igloo KoolTunes, a bluetooth speaker and mini ice chest all in one!

KoolTunes™ $149.99 It’s a cooler. It’s a boom box. It’s a blast from the past! We revisited 1989 to bring back our popular KoolTunes, a Playmate with built-in speakers — the party-perfect cooler! But, this time, it’s back and better than ever with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, weather-resistant exterior, extended playtime and more. SHOP HERE

South Coast Snapdown 14-Can Bag $29.99 Here, there, everywhere. The sleek and versatile South Coast Snapdown 14 cooler bag is compact yet spacious and hits the high points: long-lasting cold retention, easy to carry and water-resistant exterior. Beer bonus: It perfectly holds that 12-pack case without unboxing it. SHOP HERE

South Coast Snapdown 24-Can Backpack $49.99 Here, there, everywhere. The sleek and versatile South Coast Snapdown Backpack cooler is spacious while hitting the high points: long-lasting cold retention, easy to carry and water-resistant exterior. Beer bonus: It perfectly holds that 24-pack case without unboxing it. SHOP HERE

Yeti

Of course, we’re featuring the ever-so-dependable and popular YETI brand. They’re just so good… really, so good.

Hopper Flip® 12 Soft Cooler $250 Perfect to pack up lunch and a few drinks for you and a Buddy for a great day out. Spend $200 and get 2 free Rambler® Lowballs. SHOP HERE

LIMITED EDITION Camino® 20 Carryall Tote Bag $130 For minimal gear with maximum strength. Spend $200 and get 2 free Rambler® Lowballs. SHOP HERE

Stewart Golf

Strap it on to your golf cart, and you’re ready to play some golf (with ice-cold drinks at the ready).

Insulated Cooler Bag $70 Provides additional storage for your Stewart Golf X, F, R or Z Series cart. Features include: Insulated to keep your food and drinks cool in the Summer and warm in the Winter Internal shelf can be removed to create a single spacious chamber Easily attachable & accessible 2 external net pockets Approximate sizes 30cm (h) x 27cm (w) x 14cm (d) Fits all Stewart Golf carts. Buy Now View Product

Hydroflask

This company is on a mission to “save the world from lukewarm.” Hydroflask is an awesome go-to for any adventure, on or off the course.

Daytrip Bundle $220.41 Keep it cool with this perfect pairing of our Day Escape™ Soft Cooler Pack and Medium Dry Storage bundle. The Day Escape™ Soft Cooler Pack is designed to deliver 36 hours of cold insulation in a lightweight, leak-proof and durable construction. The Dry Storage accessory ensures waterproof protection, and the touchscreen window lets you use your devices while they’re safe and dry inside. SHOP HERE

20 L Carry Out™ Soft Cooler $89.95 Our Carry Out™ Soft Coolers are the perfect compact size to bring a little or a lot along for the day. The top zips wide open for easy access and quick cleaning. Keeps items fresh for up to 24 hours. SHOP HERE

Corkcicle

Corkcicle is tailored towards the wine-drinking crowd. Now, they have coolers for anyone and everything. Corkcicle coolers come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes.

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag $159.95 Keep your hands free and your stuff cold with the fan-favorite The Eola Bucket Cooler Bag. Designed with maximum portability in mind, the original Vegan Leather Eola takes you to poolside hangs, sunny beach days, and weekend picnics in style. Now available in a sporty neoprene exterior and three new colors, our Series A Eola is great for toting to your next workout, practice, or hike and keeps things cool while you work hard. SHOP HERE

Mills 8 Soft Sided Cooler $89.95 The perfect solution for on-the-go cool, Mills 8 snugly fits up to 8 canned beverages, 2 bottles of wine, or all the Snacks you need in style. Features a long, branded strap for easy carrying, plus super-cooling insulation to keep contents cool for picnics at the park, poolside weekends and more. SHOP HERE

Jones

The golf-cart cooler! This baby’s got it all. Straps to clip on anything, pockets for balls, you name it!

Member Guest Legend Cart Cooler – Black $140 The MGL Cart Cooler is the ultimate accessory to keep you hydrated throughout the weekend. With enough capacity to hold 18 beverages plus ice, this cooler will set the tone for you to be a true Member Guest Legend. The padded handles make for easy on and off, and adding any clip-on accessories. Use the mesh pockets for snacks, extra golf balls and dry goods. BUY HERE

ICEMULE

The Icemule cooler is a go-anywhere option. Literally, strap it on your back, and you’re ready to go.

Jaunt™ 15L $99.95 With a sleek, minimalist design, the ICEMULE Jaunt™ is a serious cooler for fun times on the go. Whether it’s for keeping drinks chilled for a quick refreshment after a run or a day spent exploring your favorite spots, the Jaunt can take you there in comfort and style. SHOP HERE