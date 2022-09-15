Enjoy Arts & Cultural Experiences in The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Palm Beaches will soon be home to the XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship — and with thousands of expected international visitors, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to promote cultural activities that provide enrichment for everyone in the family.

Hosted at the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) in Wellington, Fla. from October 26 – November 6, the 2022 tournament marks only the second time in the competition’s 35-year history to be held in the US Building on this buzz, here’s a selection of programming for those visiting Florida’s Cultural Capital® during those dates. To learn more, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events .

Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame (Wellington): Visitors are invited to discover the history and traditions of polo. Featured exhibits include an interactive timeline showing the journey from the roots of polo in Asia (more than 2,600 years ago!) through its evolution in America and present status as a popular worldwide sport. Other exhibits include “The Polo Pony: An Extraordinary Athlete,” “Horses To Remember,” a mallet-making display and the history of the US Open Championship. Visitors can also explore the Hall of Fame and view Magnificent trophies dating from the 1880s, equine paintings and unique artifacts. More information is available here.

(West Palm Beach): Experience the elite art form of dressage — a form of horse riding performed in exhibition and competition — while enjoying the beautiful nature center, bicycling paths, kayaking, fishing and butterfly garden at Okeeheelee Park. Two dressage shows Hosted by will be held September 24 – 25 and October 22 – 23. More information is available here. Cultural Council for Palm Beach County (Lake Worth Beach): A new exhibition highlighting the work of Palm Beach County’s astonishingly talented Latin American artists will run from October 28 – January 14 at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s main gallery. Curated by guest curator Juliana Forero (founder of Nomad Art Projects), the Contemporary Art of the Latin American Diaspora exhibition Highlights diverse works by more than 20 local artists and aims to showcase the range of Latin American experience by celebrating the art of its people. The exhibition includes didactic materials and opportunities for tours in Spanish and English. More information is available here.



(Boca Raton): Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach (West Palm Beach): If you’re looking for an elevated evening of music and art, the society’s ClarinetFest: Quintets of Mozart and Brahms with José Franch-Ballester will take place Thursday, November 17, at the Norton Museum of Art. A full calendar of performances for the Chamber’s 10th anniversary season (2022-2023) can be found here.

