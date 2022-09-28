Enhancing arts in Waupaca – Waupaca County Post

Mike Kohler, owner of Danes Hall, spoke about culture and art at the Waupaca Common Council meeting onl Sept. 20. He is shown with a 19th century painting by Danish artist Carl Locher. Photo Courtesy of City of Waupaca

Danes Hall owner offers innovative ideas

By James Card

Mike Kohler, owner of the Danes Hall of Waupaca, briefed the city council on behalf of the Waupaca Area Arts and Culture Network at their Sept. 20 meetings.

Next to him was a Skagen painting from Denmark that featured a ship cutting though ocean waves. The painting was more than 150 years old and the ship was those that brought over Danish immigrants, some of whom settled in Waupaca.

Kohler provided a highly detailed report of the arts and culture scene in the city. When he concluded, he floated three ideas to make it better.

North Main Street plaza

“I envision a new place-making plaza east of Danes Hall and the vacated part of north Main Street, north of Granite. It’s a place where the community can gather outdoors with friends and family as they glance southward down Main Street. A place where the city’s Christmas tree can be a North Star for your holidays. A place where parades are watched, music is heard and a new generation builds Memories in Waupaca. We seek the guidance and participation and Imagination of the council and the citizens of Waupaca to make this possible,” said Kohler.

Outdoor theatre

“I imagine a place in Waupaca for outdoor performing arts. Some place here in downtown Waupaca. Imagine Shakespeare in the park performed on summer evenings. Of course, Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, would be the first play,” said Kohler.

“I imagine the steep sloping hills of Washington Park just north of Danes Hall with the river as a backdrop. The naturally pitched hillside provides tiered theater seating. Could this be a new opportunity for Waupaca as a destination for summer theater?” they said.

Sustainability

“As a scientist, I have been involved in Sustainability planning both at the national level and in my home community. Of course, when you think of Sustainability we all think of the environment. But include art in the city’s Sustainability plan. Art is key to the messaging about our values, our culture and our vision of the future. Art sustains long after we have passed.

“Just as this historic painting from 150 years ago captures a ship cresting atop the great waves – when you look closely you will see an American flag painted on its mast. This was painted by Carl Locher, a very famous Danish painter and it was sent to us in Waupaca. It captures the Viking-like spirit of their Adventures to America, with many Onboard heading right here to Waupaca.

“Compare this to your most recent piece of artwork on Waupaca’s Main Street: ‘Cresting Canoe Atop the Great Wave of Waupaca’ by Luke Achterberg. I draw comparisons between these two pieces because they portray our connections to nature. Man cresting he waves is still Waupaca’s culture,” said Kohler.

He then recounted Achterberg’s connection to Waupaca where he had many childhood memories paddling in local waters and how he worked this into his artwork.

Kohler pointed out the Poems etched on the Main Street sidewalks and encouraged the council to keep art sustainable in Waupaca for generations to come.

When he finished his speech Kohler received a round of applause.