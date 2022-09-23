English Language Literature Club at Phule Jr College

Pishor, Sept 23:

On the occasion of International Sign Language Day, an English Language Literary Club was established at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Junior College, Pishore, recently. The objective of this Club is to impart and receive activity-based education. Chairman of Ghatmatha Shikshan Prasarak Mandal KR Nawale asserted that the Club should work to develop the basic skills of listening, speaking, reading and writing.

The executive body of the board is as follows: President – Kaveri Nagare, secretary – Rituja Thorat, vice-presidents – Abhay Shinde, Payal Bhalerao, joint Secretaries – Ranganath Mokase, Abhishek Rathod and Coordinator – Rozia Shaikh. Members: Shubhangi Bankar, Rohan Chaudhary Vaishnavi Pawar, Bharti Jadhav, Sakshi Bhosale, Kishor Murari, Shubhangi Nikam, Puja Dighole, Bharati Pandit, Monika Kharat, Madhurani Dhepale, Vidya Sonawane, Vaishnavi Margame and Palak Thole. On behalf of the English Department, Dr Sanjay Gaikwad took the initiative and guided the students.

Principal Nivreti Navale, the head of the department Vijay Wagh, Faculty members Rajesh Bhavsar, Vijay Patil, Prashant Kotkar, Vijay Sonawane, Santosh Jadhav, Satyendra Sapkale, Jaywantrao Patil, Dr. Geetaram Pawar, Shahdev Gawde, Manoj Mokase, Laxman Mokase, Sadhan Mokase and Yasin Shah were present.

The Club members said that they would try their best to acquire the basic skills of English through the Club.

