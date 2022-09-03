English department adds Professor

By Emily Croft, Staff Writer

After being at Xavier for a short period of time, Dr. Nate Windon of the English department already feels at home as a new Musketeer.

Coming from the Jesuit School of Loyola in Baltimore, Maryland, Windon has always been a Professor and found himself teaching. While at Loyola, he was also able to teach over the summer at a correctional facility, giving him the chance to teach in a different way.

“They were hungry for the opportunity to read and to talk to people,” he noted about his students.

His attraction to the Jesuit Philosophy and mission-driven focus is what piqued Windon’s interest in Xavier.

“There’s an expectation higher of students coming to class as people and the whole person and not just as a student who has paid their tuition,” he acknowledged.

He received his Ph.D. in English, with a focus on 19th-century American Literature at Penn State and his Master’s at the University of Connecticut. He has been teaching in college for a total of 10 years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Another major attraction of Xavier is the community-centralized aspect, specifically with the professor-student relationships that are fostered here.

“Seeing folks semester after semester and building up a community is something I look forward to here.”

Specifically, in the English department, Windon has been hired as a Pre-1900s American Literature professor. His goal is to take this topic of American Literature and test the bounds as to what students think of.

“In all of the classes I teach, I try to broaden my students’ perspectives on both the terms American and literature,” he says. Windo plans on practicing the inclusion of many other pieces of art than just books.

Currently, he’s teaching the Literary History of Cincinnati, which studies literature in the 19th century, in English 205: Literature and Moral Imagination. He’s also teaching the upper-level course on American Revolutions, in which he is unpacking the Haitian and American Revolutions through the experiences of those who were alive at the time.

Windon will be taking the spring semester to head north toward the University of Michigan for a Fellowship to work on a book about how the idea of ​​”old age” has become a social category with implications that people do not want to experience.

Looking back at his own undergraduate experience, Windon began as a pre-med student until he realized his true passion was in the humanities, English specifically.

His advice to his college-aged self would have been to keep his room neater, so if you keep your room neat, you’re in good shape! After diving into the Humanities and attending grad school, Windon knew he wanted to teach and help others.

“I’ve benefited from so many professors in my own life and to be able to play that role for other people is the most I could hope for,” Windon stated.

Never having truly been to Cincinnati prior to his interviews for the position, he is excited about his wife and 2-year-old daughter’s move to the Queen City. He grew up in Maryland as an East Coaster and conveniently notes that “it doesn’t feel that midwest to me.”

When he’s not with his family or grading papers, Windon enjoys biking – in fact, he loves biking so much that he has ridden across the country. He even woke up at four in the morning to bike through Kansas in an attempt to beat the heat, and would recommend the experience to anyone who wishes to see the beauty of the country.

His first few experiences here at Xavier have been nothing short of memorable. Windon glowed about the lovely natural light that both students and professors love in Alter Hall, not to mention the overall ambiance of the campus.

“I’ve had a lot of fun this first week to join this community knowing I’m going to be part of it for a long time.”