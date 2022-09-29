England’s top 10 all-time goal scorers

England, where football was born, is naturally where some of the world’s most prolific footballers originate. You might recognize a few more recent names: Alan Shearer, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and Harry Kane. But those aren’t the only ones who make up England’s all-time top scoring list.

Let’s have a look at the top ten Three Lions’ goalscoring chart

10. Frank Lampard – 29 goals

Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard rounds out England’s all-time scoring list at the 10th spot. The midfielder never quite carried over the magic he displayed at the club level, but his presence on the list still speaks to his versatility.

9. Tom Finney – 30 goals

A famous one-club man, Finney played for Preston North End for his entire career, scoring 187 times in 433 appearances. He also starred for England’s national team for over 12 years, firing away 30 goals in 76 appearances.

The legendary Sir Tom Finney was born on this day in 1922. “The Preston Plumber” scored 30 times for England in 76 appearances and represented his country at the 1950, 1954 & 1958 World Cups. Here he is scoring in the 4-2 defeat to Uruguay in 1954.#PNEFC | #ThreeLions 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/TMy1lt3kgw — WRONG April 5, 2022

8. Nat Lofthouse – 30 goals

Bolton Hero Nat Lofthouse was the Wanderers’ all-time top goalscorer with 285 goals. He’s also England’s second top goal scorer per cap at .91 per game — that’s 30 goals in 33 matches. He was nicknamed the “Lion of Vienna” for coming back into the game after getting knocked out while scoring the winning goal against Austria.

7. Alan Shearer – 30 goals

As the Premier League’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals, Alan Shearer undoubtedly makes an appearance on this list. The striker also left his stamp on the national team, notching 30 goals in 63 matches from 1992 – 2000. He won the Golden Boot at Euro 1996.

6. Michael Owen – 40 goals

Michael Owen made his first start for England as an 18-year-old, scoring one of the team’s greatest ever goals with a solo effort against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. The striker enjoyed a stellar career for England with 89 caps before being nagged by repeated injuries.

He was just 18-years-old! 👀 Memorable Moment No. 56: England’s Michael Owen took the world by Storm with his arrival on the world stage highlighted by this Wonder goal against Argentina in the 1998 FIFA World Cup! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Sponsored by @qatarairways #QatarAirways) pic.twitter.com/FFLCNlr7Ze — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 26, 2022

5. Jimmy Greaves – 44 goals

Spurs Legend Jimmy Greaves was also a superb striker for the England national team. He scored a whopping 44 goals in just 57 appearances for the Three Lions (.77 goals per cap) before suffering an injury Blow just before England’s 1966 World Cup glory.

This Fantastic piece signed by the great Jimmy Greaves one of the last pieces he ever signed and scoring for England v Scotland Dm me bid on this lovely piece pic.twitter.com/ijTXrFFJft — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) September 25, 2022

4. Gary Lineker – 48 goals

Gary Lineker is one of England’s all-time top scorers, with 44 goals in just 57 appearances for the Three Lions. The former Barcelona and Tottenham striker was a prolific goalscorer for both club and country and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation.

Lineker also has the distinction of being the first English player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup, scoring six goals in Mexico in 1986.

Gary Lineker seals a 3-0 win for England over Paraguay 36 years ago today. Sublime pass from Hoddle, ball from Stevens into a danger area, @GaryLineker doing some top-class goal hanging…pic.twitter.com/KlXWb7vA9j — A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) June 18, 2022

3. Bobby Charlton – 49 goals

The man, the myth, the legend. Bobby Charlton scored twice in the semi-finals of England’s first-ever World Cup triumph in 1966. The forward/midfielder notched 49 goals in 106 matches for the Three Lions, including a legendary run at Manchester United, where he appeared 758 times.

2. Harry Kane – 51 goals

What else can we say about Harry Kane, the current England Squad captain? The formerly dubbed one-season Wonder for Spurs has become one of the most prolific scorers in today’s game at both club and international levels. He’s scored 51 times in 76 appearances, putting him only two goals shy of tying Wayne Rooney’s all-time goal-scoring record for England.

Imagine being an England fan and slagging of a player that “only” scores penalties…with England’s historic relationship with penalties. This is one of the best I have ever seen #kane pic.twitter.com/uCHJY36j0d — THFC Mike (@mike1974bell) September 27, 2022

1. Wayne Rooney – 53 goals

One of England’s most complete forwards, Wayne Rooney is the nation’s top all-time goal scorer with 53 goals and most capped with 119 appearances. The prolific number 10 remains Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer with 253 strikes.

Photo: Twitter/@HKane