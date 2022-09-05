England’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Tigers at USA Intercollegiate

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Memphis Tigers Women’s golf team got the 2022-23 season off to a great start this weekend, placing fourth out of 13 teams at the USA Intercollegiate at the Magnolia Groves Crossings Golf Course in Mobile, Ala.

The Tigers finished eight strokes back of Winner Arkansas State, who took first place with a team total of 850 (-14). Host South Alabama took second place at 855 (-9), while Western Kentucky edged Memphis for third place with a score of 856 (-8).

“I don’t have the words to describe how proud I am of these ladies” Memphis head Coach Jennifer Jordan remarked. “They stayed focused and accomplished their goals. I believe this is just the beginning.”

KEY MOMENTS

• Senior Victoria England was terrific all three rounds for the Tigers, carding rounds of 69-69-70 to earn the runner-up finish at the USA Intercollegiate.

• Sophomore Katie Stinchcomb earned her first career top-10 finish, tying for ninth place with a score of 213 (-3).

• Freshman Tilly Garfoot had quite the debut for Memphis, earning a top-20 finish in her first career tournament. Garfoot tied for 18th place with a total of 216 (E).

• Junior Rebecca Brink tied for 37th place with a score of 221 (+5), while Leah Dawson tied for 54th with a 225 (+9) playing as an individual.

• Senior Brooke Veres placed 74th with a total of 236 (+20).

TIGER SCORECARD

T-2. Victoria England 208 (-8)

T-10. Katie Stinchcomb 213 (-3)

T-18. Tilly Garfoot 216 (E)

T-37. Rebecca Brink 145 (+1)

T-54. Leah Dawson 225 (+9)*

74. Brooke Veres 236 (+20)

* Played as an individual

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Arkansas State 850 (-14)

2. South Alabama 855 (-9)

3. Western Kentucky 856 (-8)

4. Memphis 858 (-6)

5. Houston Baptist 859 (-5)

NOTABLES

• England had one of the best tournaments of her Tiger career, setting a 36-hole personal-best score of 208 and earning a career-best T-2 finish.

• Stinchcomb matched her personal-best score of 69 in the first round of the USA Intercollegiate and notched her best career finish at T-10.

• Dawson’s final round of 71 set a new personal-best score, while her T-54 finish was a career best.

• The tournament marked the first for the Tigers under the new head coach Jennifer Jordan .

UP NEXT

• The Memphis Tigers Women’s golf team will head to Birmingham, Ala. and the Hoover Country Club to play in the Hoover Invitational on Sept. 19-20.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Women's Golf, visit www.GoTigersGo.com