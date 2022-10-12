England’s biggest Battles for World Cup starting spots: Alexander-Arnold risks Qatar Heartbreak

In midfield, Declan Rice is a guaranteed pick if fit. However, who should partner him in midfield is open to debate.

In the lead-up to Euro 2020, Kalvin Phillips emerged as a surprise starter and performed well enough to clinch the Three Lions’ player of the year award in 2021. Things have changed since then, of course.

For one, Phillips endured an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign and the questions about whether he would feature frequently enough at new club Manchester City to warrant a place in the England team have been validated during the first few weeks of the new season.

What’s more, he’s now been sidelined with a shoulder problem, which could require surgery, so his participation is now very much in doubt.

Jude Bellingham is also another year older and his dominance of Bundesliga midfields is becoming harder and harder for Southgate to ignore. It seems inevitable that Bellingham will establish himself in the starting XI eventually, but is this World Cup still too early for him? Despite a stellar showing against Man City in the Champions League, his international manager may believe so.

At the other end of the age spectrum is Jordan Henderson. Southgate was quick to address rumors that he had dropped the Liverpool Captain from his summer squad in June, but he has his own injury issues at the moment, meaning his hopes of playing a key role in Qatar are also hanging in the balance.