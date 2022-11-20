England footballer wary about “dark arts” of Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia

The Chelsea and England player Mason Mount said England will have to deal with the “dark arts” of Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

“For us, playing the Euros, friendly games and the other games we play we don’t get to experience the likes of Brazil and Argentina and Colombia – the teams that do stuff off the ball, the dark arts of the game, especially in big games like this and if we do get to play them you have to be ready for that,” Mount told Talk Sport radio.

“They played Colombia in 2018 and I watched it and it was a tough game and these are the games you want to play in. We’re ready and we’re enjoying every moment so far but we have three tough tough, tough group games to start.

“It’s one of those things in the game you have to deal with and be savvy about and to know it’s coming and as I said we don’t experience it often so you have to be aware of that but first and foremost we also worry about ourselves and how we perform and going into the game what we want to do as a team.”

At the 2018 World Cup, England were put through the wringer by Colombia in the last-16 game, which England won on penalties. They would eventually lose in the semi-final and also made the final of Euro 2020 under Coach Gareth Southgate.

“We’ve always had belief. That is not over confidence. We know what we can do. We are Humble in that and we know we will continue to work hard and get better but we are on a good path and if we perform to what we know we can do, then we definitely have a chance to progress and hopefully get to the end . That is our goal.

“We want to go that one more step and win it and make the country proud. That’s all of our goals and we are going to do everything we can to try and achieve that.”

Asked about the biggest threats in Doha, the 23-year-old said: “The teams that have done well over the past years, France, Brazil. I think they’re two teams that are going to be strong.”