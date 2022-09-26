England 3-3 Germany LIVE! Havertz goal – Nations League match stream, latest score and updates today
England host Germany Tonight at Wembley in real need of a lift ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year. This is the Three Lions’ final match before their opening group-stage match against Iran, with no warm-up Friendlies ahead of the tournament getting underway.
It’s a dead rubber in terms of the Nations League, with England already relegated to League B following their defeat to Italy last time out while Germany are unable to catch Roberto Mancini’s side who sit top of the group.
However, Gareth Southgate and his players have to quickly get things back on track before turning their attention to Qatar, as they come into tonight’s Clash without a win in five matches. John Stones returns from suspension to start for England, while Luke Shaw replaces Bukayo Saka at wing-back. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
Live updates
90+3 mins: Six minutes added on!
Who knows what happens from here – the match has slowed down a little bit after a crazy 20 minutes.
90 mins: Saka almost puts England back in front!
Kane with a great pass and he’s clean through on goal. Nobody up with him, has to go onto his right foot and the shot is tipped behind.
GOAL! England 3-3 Germany | Kai Havertz 87′
Germany level again!
Gnabry’s Strike from outside the box looks to be a comfortable enough save for Pope, he spills it straight out though and Havertz has a simple finish.
Dan Kilpatrick at Wembley
What a turnaround. This stirring comeback should dramatically shift the mood around England and Southgate going into Qatar, which is exactly what the manager had hoped would happen.
86 mins: Germany absolutely stunned, England still right on top.
Still not far off ten minutes to go with added time you’d imagine, still time for the visitors.
GOAL! England 3-2 Germany | Harry Kane 83′
ENGLAND TAKE THE LEAD!
What a turnaround it’s been. Hammered into the top corner, Ter Stegen went the right way but he got nowhere near it.
PENALTY ENGLAND!
82 mins: It is a penalty – had to be. Dreadful challenge is Bellingham. Schlotterbeck maybe Lucky it’s only a yellow card.
Over to Kane…
81 min: Side-netting!
Many inside Wembley thought England were in front. Kane’s deflected Strike flies into the side-netting.
Hang on… referee over to look at the monitor. England could well have a penalty here.
80 mins: Musiala off, Muller on. It’s all England now, Germany struggling to get out and they can’t match the intensity from the hosts.
Bellingham down in the Germany half, looks in a lot of pain. England continues to play on though, he’s back up now.
77 mins: Now what?!
It’s absolutely frantic all of a sudden, England Flying into the challenges. Southgate with a big roar of approval as Mount slides in right in front of him.
Musiala slows things down, goes down with cramp.
