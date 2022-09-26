England 3-3 Germany LIVE! Havertz goal – Nations League match stream, latest score and updates today

England host Germany Tonight at Wembley in real need of a lift ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year. This is the Three Lions’ final match before their opening group-stage match against Iran, with no warm-up Friendlies ahead of the tournament getting underway.

It’s a dead rubber in terms of the Nations League, with England already relegated to League B following their defeat to Italy last time out while Germany are unable to catch Roberto Mancini’s side who sit top of the group.

However, Gareth Southgate and his players have to quickly get things back on track before turning their attention to Qatar, as they come into tonight’s Clash without a win in five matches. John Stones returns from suspension to start for England, while Luke Shaw replaces Bukayo Saka at wing-back. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!