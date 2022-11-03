Eng-Wong, Haldane top Rhinebeck in Class C subregional

MONTROSE – Visiting there with such frequency has made Ryan Eng-Wong a believer in that ol’ sports bromide about acting “like you’ve been there before.”

As often as the Haldane star scores, he conceded that it would be “obnoxious” if he celebrated each time. But, exceptions can be made for special occasions.

After netting another on Wednesday, Eng-Wong was congratulated by his teammates and expressed his gratitude to them for the setup, then the senior ran across the field towards the stands, imploring the Roaring crowd to make even more noise. They obliged.

“It means a lot, not just to us, but the whole community,” boys soccer teammate Will Sniffen said. “It’s cool to see so many people caring about this and rallying behind us.”

It worked to be their benefit, too, that the host site for this subregional was a 20-minute drive from their town, allowing Haldane fans to pack Hen Hud.

In what became a Cold Spring shindig, the team delighted its audience with a 2-1 win over Section 9’s Rhinebeck, advancing to the Class C state quarterfinals.

“We believed in our potential and the character of this group,” Blue Devils Coach Ahmed Dwidar said. “We came into the season with goals of winning league and section titles. Now we’ve accomplished that and we want more.”

What it means

Haldane, which won its first Section 1 Championship since 2013, took the next step in the pursuit of a state title. They’ll face Long Island’s Pierson/Bridgehampton in the regional final Saturday, 7 pm at Yorktown High School.

The Blue Devils’ high-powered offense was slowed by an excellent Rhinebeck defense that had allowed only six goals this season. But Haldane demonstrated his ability to grind out a tough match.

They dominated possession in the first half, the midfield moving the ball well and controlling the pace, and the defense staved off a late charge that included Rhinebeck drawing three free kicks in the Waning minutes. Those qualities bode well for them going forward in this tournament.

Player of the Game

Sniffen, a decorated center back, anchored a defense that contained the Hawks early and delivered in the clutch at the end, as Haldane held on.

“We’ve been working on our movement in the back the whole season, and it’s so rewarding to see it come (to fruition) in a game like this,” said Sniffen, who also thwarted a near Breakaway in the 26th minute.

Turning point

Haldane attacked Relentlessly in the opening minutes and Eng-Wong put them on the board with 23:09 left in the first half, firing into the left corner after taking a feed from Clem Grossman on a fast break.

“You obviously always want to score first,” said the senior, who has 32 goals this season, “but that felt amazing against a really good defense that was scrappy in the back.”

Rhinebeck balanced the time of possession in the final 20 minutes and forged several drives into the box, but was often turned away by the back line of Sniffen, Matt Nachamkin, Ty Villela and Aidan Sullivan-Hoch.

Luca Van Dommele made it 2-0, redirecting a corner kick inside the post on a header with 26:34 remaining.

Aidan Prezzano scored on a free kick to give the Hawks some life with 14:22 to go. Rhinebeck Drew a free kick with 19 seconds left after Grossman was issued a second yellow card for retaliating to hard contact, but that attempt was cleared during a frantic scramble.

By the numbers

Rhinebeck (15-2) ― Alex Kemnitzer made five saves and Hunter Szabo and Noah Roger each had a defensive save for the Hawks, who won their fifth section title in six seasons last week.

Haldane (15-2) ― Ronan Kiter had three saves.

They said it

“Clem is a huge part of our team, a great player,” Eng-Wong said of Grossman, whose two yellow cards will result in Haldane being without its second leading scorer Saturday. “It’s disappointing and I feel bad for him, but I’m not too worried about us. We’ve got a lot of talent. We’ll play for him and win.”

Because this long-awaited title run has galvanized folks well beyond the Athletic department.