Endrick scores multiple goals and dominates in the exhibition match

In a regular event organized by Brazilian football Legend Zico, where stars, former players, and Celebrities come together to play a football match, Palmeiras and future Real Madrid striker Endrick played and dominated.

Endrick played in last night’s Celebrity all-star game to honor Zico at Maracana and scored foul goals and had an assist and it looked like if you put prime Zidane into a pick-up game with 5-year-olds. The highlight package is hilarious. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) December 29, 2022

At one point at the end of the first half, Flamengo’s David Luiz asked Endrick to leave (pleasantly, of course), because it was getting out of hand. Endrick did return in the second half to do some more damage.

No one could stop Endrick on the field on Wednesday night:

Here are two of his goals, along with an assist, that he had in the first half:

“It’s really nice to be with these guys,” Endrick said after the game. “Thank God for playing at Maracanã, I’m fulfilling a dream, being next to Jardel and following the advice of people who played in that position who have a good mentality.

“I never played here, I had played in other stadiums, but being here is an inexplicable emotion, I want to visit every stadium.”

Here is Endrick’s final goal of the game: